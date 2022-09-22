Harry Styles ‘constantly on his guard’ after star’s infatuated stalker broke into his London home

Harry Styles is ‘constantly on his guard’ and fears being followed by his stalker, who forced his way into the star’s London home when Styles was in the house.

Stalker Pablo Orero Taragaza, 29, gained access to Harry Styles’ home in February after being mistaken for a delivery worker.

She then broke into the house and fought a construction worker while the As It Was singer was upstairs.

Wood Green Crown Court heard the stalker was eventually forced out of the home after having to be ‘prized’ from a wall.

Orero previously pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in 2019 after she was previously convicted of stalking.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, (pictured outside Hendon Magistrates Court in North West London, October 2019) stalked the singer’s house and assaulted him as he went jogging

A judge said Harry Styles ‘has been caused a lot of anxiety and is constantly on his guard wherever he goes’ because of the stalker

Pablo Oreo Tarazaga, known as Kimberly Orero, was detained under the Mental Health Act at a sentencing hearing, The mirror reported.

Harry Styles met the stalker at a bus stop in 2019 and offered to help her, believing she was homeless.

Orero subsequently appeared repeatedly outside his house and once grabbed Styles as he jogged and demanded money from him.

Philip McGhee, prosecuting, said Orero rang the bell at the star’s house when building work was being carried out.

A designer allowed her in, thinking it was a delivery driver. The stalker was able to push past the designer and gain access.

The court harshly said that a worker who saw her behaving in a ‘threatening manner’ cornered her and tackled her with a ‘bear hug’.

Orero repeatedly shouted Styles’ name as she was dragged away before the singer called the police when he recognized her.

Azza Brownm, defending, said: ‘She was seeking help in some sense and was suffering from deep loneliness.

She added that Orero was: ‘Clearly in a very fragile mental state.’

Judge David Aaronburg KC said: “Mr Styles has been caused a great deal of anxiety and he is constantly on his guard wherever he goes.”

He added that Orero had been assessed by two psychiatrists and diagnosed with a disorder. The judge said she did not ‘seek to cause physical harm’.

A charge of common assault and damage to property was ordered to remain on file and a charge of use of force to secure entry was dismissed.