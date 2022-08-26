Harry Styles announces new 2023 European Love On Tour dates

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Harry Styles has announced more Love On Tour dates to come next year as he extends his hugely successful world tour.

The singer, 28, has added more UK dates to the tour, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium after a sold-out weekend at the venue last June.

Harry is on tour with his third solo album – Harry’s House – and is currently hosting a 15-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

More Harry! Harry Styles has announced more Love On Tour dates set to take place next year as he extends his hugely successful world tour

In addition to extending his European leg, Harry also added Austin’s Moody Center on October 3 and Chicago’s United Center on October 15.

It doesn’t stop there, the musician has also added new shows in Lima, Peru on November 29 and São Paulo, Brazil on December 13, to his South American tour.

Harry’s tour heads to Australia and New Zealand early next year before returning to Europe to begin the newly announced dates in May.

World tour: The singer, 28, has added more UK dates to the tour, including two nights at Wembley Stadium in London after a sold-out weekend at the venue last June

Gigs: Harry is on tour with his third solo album – Harry’s House – and is currently hosting a 15 night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden

As well as returning to London, Harry will also perform at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Coventry Building Society Arena.

The support act for performances in the UK and Europe is Wet Leg of Inhaler.

The news comes after Harry made a sweet gesture to his friend James Corden during one of his Love On Tour concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

He got the 18,000-strong crowd to sing Happy Birthday to the talk show host, 44, who was celebrating his big day on Monday.

James shared the images on Instagram, writing: “Can’t believe you got this H! It was the best part of my birthday. Thanks to everyone at MSG for participating! ️❤️❤️’

Wow! The news comes after Harry made a sweet gesture to his friend James Corden during one of his Love On Tour concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden

Harry had said to the audience, ‘There’s a friend of mine tonight, it’s his birthday. His name is James. Can we please sing a happy birthday to James? Is that good?’

He then added, before starting to sing, ‘If you don’t want to, we can move on. Are you ready? On three, two, one…’

Watermelon Sugar’s hitmaker concluded, “Love from Madison Square Garden,” before quipped, “Friend points!”

Tickets for the new UK and European shows go on sale on Friday, September 2nd at 10am local time.

Gesture: Harry had said to the audience, ‘There’s a friend of mine tonight, it’s his birthday. His name is James. Can we please sing a happy birthday to James? Is that good?’

Sweet: The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker concluded, “Love from Madison Square Garden,” before joking, “Friend points!”