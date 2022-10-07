Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'set to live together in the UK full-time'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly ‘set to live together in the UK’ as she dropped a huge hint that she wants to move full-time.

The actress, 38, attended a school in north London, suggesting she is looking for a place to enroll her children Otis and Daisy.

Olivia and her children currently live in Los Angeles alongside her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, but the director has flown to the UK several times to visit her boyfriend Harry, 28.

Couple: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly ‘set to live together in the UK’ as she dropped a huge hint that she wants to move full-time (pictured together in Venice last month)

A source told The sun: ‘Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.’

Olivia and Harry have both been very busy focusing on their successful careers, but regularly fly out to see each other.

The insider continued: ‘But the children are always her number one priority so settling them in the UK is a viable option for their future as she sees that with Harry wanting to stay in London.

“She talked to Jason about it because his opinion is also important as a father of the children.”

Moving out: The actress, 38, attended a school in north London, suggesting she is looking for a place to enroll her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ children Otis and Daisy (Jason pictured on Tuesday)

Jason often spends time in London while filming the hit comedy series Ted Lasso in the capital.

The source continued: ‘It sounds like they agree that London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet, but they are strongly considering the move.”

Olivia’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Jason is currently involved in a very public custody battle with ex-fiance Olivia over their children together, son Otis and daughter Daisy, five.

Actress Olivia is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles, although there is some confusion about when their romance started and exactly when she split from her ex-fiancé.

Olivia and Harry went public with their romance in January 2021, just three months after meeting when the director cast the former boybander in her film.

Romance: Olivia is currently in a relationship with Harry, although there is some confusion about when their romance started and exactly when she split from her ex-fiancé

According to reports of the time, Jason and Olivia’s nine-year relationship ended in November 2020 – and rumors started circulating that there was a crossover between the two relationship timelines.

But when she appeared on the latest cover of Vanity Fair, Olivia shut down all charges of cheating — assuring that the romance between her and Jason was over “long before” she and Harry became romantic.

Olivia and ex Jason were in a relationship for almost ten years from 2011 to 2020.

Tension: Jason is currently involved in a very public custody battle with ex-fiance Olivia Wilde, 46, over their children together, son Otis and daughter Daisy, five (pictured in 2020)

Jason had filed a lawsuit against his ex in New York City Family Court in October 2021 over their two children. He had wanted his two children to live with him in Brooklyn.

However, Olivia wanted them to stay with her in Los Angeles and possibly move to London, where her boyfriend Harry Styles lives.

Four months ago, Olivia was on stage at the ComicCon event in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling when she was ambushed with a petition from Jason, who wanted their kids to live with him in New York City. .

A source close to the former couple told DailyMail.com exclusively in April that Jason had “no idea” the papers were being delivered to her that way.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently received a legal victory when a judge ruled that California was their children’s home state and last week an insider told People she wants to “focus on what’s best for the kids” and can be candid about their custody issues.

Olivia filed a petition in May to “establish the parental relationship in the Superior Court of California, in LA,” the filing said. Her legal team decided on May 18 to legally dismiss Sudekis’ custody case.

The custody battle will now have to go to trial in California, so the “whole case will start over” in court there, legal experts say.

“She and Jason don’t talk to each other so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” the source said.

Although Olivia is “upset about the custody drama,” she still wants their kids to see their father “as much as possible.”

“She hopes that they can find the best living situation for everyone,” says the insider about the actress.