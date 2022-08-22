Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde comment on the online ‘cruelty’ from the singer’s massive fan base

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They first met on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020 and got out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

And now, almost two years later, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have given their first joint interview with Rolling Stone UK.

In rare insight into their relationship, the pair reflected on their experience of Harry’s fandom, with the former One Direction star, 28, and admitted he finds some fans’ online ferocity “difficult”.

Exclusive: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reflect on the online ‘cruelty’ of the singer’s fans in their first joint interview in Rolling Stone magazine

When asked in the interview about the “little, poisonous corners of the internet” that might be mistreating those closest to him, he replied, “I obviously don’t feel good about that.”

Harry admitted to wondering how to react when the sound gets too loud, but he takes comfort in the knowledge that his entire fandom isn’t like that.

He said: “It’s obviously a hard feeling to feel that close to me means you’re on the ransom of some corner of Twitter or something.

“I just wanted to sing, I didn’t want to get into it if I hurt people like that.”

Where it all started: They first met on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020

But looking back at his fan base, Olivia, 38, insisted that the majority of the pop star’s followers stand for kindness.

She told the magazine as part of her global cover shoot, “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referring to is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there.

“Personally, I don’t believe the hateful energy defines his fan base, the majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Social media: Harry admitted he wonders how to react when the sound gets too loud, but he takes comfort in the knowledge that his entire fandom isn’t like that

Elsewhere in the interview Harry admitted he has thought of having children. His girlfriend Olivia is already mother to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, from her relationship with Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis.

Harry said he would encourage his children to be vulnerable while also admitting that he has been in therapy and in particular the last few years he has attended more routinely.

Harry has been dating his girlfriend Olivia for over a year after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, a film she directed.

Fans: Like her boyfriend, Olivia believes in what [the fans] stand for as a collective and call them “deeply loving people” who have nurtured an accepting community

Harry, who has dated a slew of famous girlfriends before, has reportedly never been more serious about anyone, The Sun previously reported.

A source said: ‘This seemed like quite a showbizzy thing at first, two glamorous people hooking up, but now it’s clearly much more than that.

“They were a little hesitant at first, but now that things are more settled, it was time to do the next thing.”