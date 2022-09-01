Harry Styles and Emma Corrin walk arm-in-arm in new teaser image for My Policeman

A newly released image for the highly anticipated romance film My Policeman was released on Thursday.

The still shows main character Harry Styles walking arm in arm with his wife Emma Corrin on screen as they walk through the entrance of a grand building.

The plot centers on Tom (Harry), who is gay, but married to Marion (Emma) because of expectations. He also enjoys a romance with Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Exciting: A newly released image for the highly anticipated romance movie My Policeman was released on Thursday

In an instant Harry – who plays cop Tom – cut a neat figure in a black suit and styled his dark brown locks in a slick style.

While Emma, ​​who stars as Tom’s wife Marion, looked chic in an all-black ensemble and flashed a huge smile.

They were joined by David Dawson, who plays museum curator Patrick in the drama, which is based on Bethan Roberts’ book.

In addition to the newly released photo, it has also been revealed that My Policemen will have its European premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

Drama: The plot centers on Tom (Harry), who is gay, but married to Marion (Emma) because of expectations. He also enjoys a romance with Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson)

Prime Video has confirmed that the highly anticipated film will premiere on October 15 at the Royal Festival Hall as a special presentation.

It follows the film’s world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.

Rupert Everett will appear in the film as the older version of Patrick, while Harry will be replaced by Linus Roache for scenes set years later, while Emma’s character will be taken over by Gina McKee.

Set in 1950s Brighton, My Policeman sees Tom married to teacher Marion, but he has an affair with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson).

Long-awaited: in addition to the newly released picture, it has also been revealed that My Policemen will have its European premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival

Tom’s wife becomes jealous when she discovers their passionate relationship and decides to take drastic measures at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The film then flashes forward to the 1990s, where Tom (Linus) Marion (Gina) and Patrick (Rupert) waver with desire and regret, but are given one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Production on the film started in Brighton last April and will hit theaters on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

The newly released release still comes after the first teaser trailer of the movie My Policeman was released in June.

Teaser: The newly released version still comes after the first teaser trailer of the movie My Policeman was released in June, in which Harry shares a kiss with his on-screen wife Emma

The clip shows Harry sharing a kiss with his on-screen wife Emma as they get married.

While little is given away, his lover says, “How do you feel about that?” when they admire a painting.

Harry says: ‘If you can feel the waves, you know how strong they are… like swimming in a rough surf. you feel they can crush you.’

The lover adds, “Or take you downstairs. You just have to let it control you.’

Anticipation: While little is being given away, his lover says, “How does that make you feel?” when they admire a painting

Images are shown of Harry and Emma enjoying a day out in an outdoor pool, as well as a burning police uniform.

Harry has reportedly filmed sex scenes with co-star David in the upcoming romantic LGBT drama.

An insider said: “Harry will have sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible. The plan is to record two romps between Harry and David, and then another scene where Harry is naked on his own.”

Having fun: Images are shown of Harry and Emma enjoying a day out in an outdoor pool

A source to The Sun: ‘Not much will be left to the imagination. Harry throws himself into this new role and is very excited about the challenge, even if it is a daunting task.

“He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this movie will really do that.”

A spokesperson for Harry declined to comment when approached by MailOnline. MailOnline also contacted a representative of David at the time.