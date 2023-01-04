Harry says he called his THERAPIST after being ‘knocked to the floor’ by William during furious row

Prince Harry says he called his therapist after being physically assaulted by his brother William after a heated argument, according to an extraordinary excerpt from his new book.

The Duke of Sussex will claim in his memoir, Spare, that his elder brother left him with visible injuries after a furious row over his wife Meghan Markle, in which Harry accused him of “paring the press story about her.”

The explosive incident, in which William reportedly called the Duchess “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” allegedly took place at Harry’s London home in 2019.

In part of the book, due out next week, Harry claims he called his therapist instead of his wife immediately after the argument.

Prince Harry, pictured here doing exercises during a therapy session, claims he called his therapist after a physical altercation with his brother William

The Duke of Sussex claims in his new book that he was “knocked to the ground” by William during an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle. Pictured: The brothers at their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession last year

According to the Guardianwho claims to have obtained a copy, Meghan later noted the “scrapes and bruises,” which led him to speak openly about the feud with his brother.

It is not known how the outlet obtained a copy of the book, given the tight security measures the publisher has put in place to prevent leaks.

In the excerpt, Harry claims that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and … knocked me to the ground” during an extraordinary altercation at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

He said the argument started when William wanted to talk about “the whole ongoing catastrophe” of their relationship, when he arrived at the cottage “red hot”.

In the dramatic passage, the duke says his brother was not acting rationally, with both men shouting over each other and exchanging insults as the argument escalated.

He said his brother eventually knocked him to the ground, visibly injuring him after he landed on “the dog bowl, which burst under my back and cut the pieces into me.”

Harry added that his brother urged him to fight back, but left when he refused to do so, before returning later to apologise.

The passage claims that when William left again he urged Harry to ‘not tell Meg about this’ and said ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold’.

Harry claims he called his therapist first, before later telling his wife, who “wasn’t that surprised and wasn’t that angry.”

Harry has previously talked about entering therapy to work through the trauma of his childhood, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke praised EMDR – which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing – for helping him deal with his past.

It is based on the principle that the mind can heal from trauma by using external stimuli to help the brain process traumatic experiences and facilitate healing.

Prince Harry, 36, was seen closing his eyes and tapping his chest today during a videolink therapy session with Sanja Oakley, a British psychotherapist, which aired on his Apple TV+ show.

The Duke of Sussex closes his eyes during a therapy session featured in an Apple TV documentary series

Appearing on The Me You Can’t See, Harry “processed his negative thoughts” by crossing his arms and taking a deep breath, before closing his eyes and slowly tapping each side of his chest.

He told Oprah, “EMDR is always something I’ve wanted to try and that was one of the varieties of different forms of healing or healing that I was willing to experiment with.

“And I would never be open to that if I hadn’t done the work and therapy that I’ve done over the years.”

Devotees say that simply moving your eyes from side to side 25 to 30 times can reduce negative memories and thus their impact on your well-being.

This, done repeatedly with a trained psychologist — up to 40 times in an hour-long session — can change your life immensely for the better, experts claim.

While critics have dismissed it as pseudoscience, EMDR has a body of scientific research proving it effective for treating severe trauma.

Not only is it available on the NHS, but training is also mandatory for Ministry of Defense mental health staff on the front line.

Harry’s claims in his new memoir are likely to further strain the already frayed relationship between him and his family.

In the book, he claims that his father, King Charles, begged his warring sons not to make his “final years a misery.”

In one clip, Harry tells of a meeting with his father and brother after Prince Philips’ funeral in April 2021, in which Charles stood between himself and the heir “looking up at our ruddy faces.”

The book is highly anticipated, due out next week, and is already number two on Amazon’s UK and US bestseller list based on pre-sale orders alone.

Harry has pledged that a portion of the proceeds from the memoir, written by Pulitzer-winning author JR Moehringer, will go to charity.

Reportedly, the book will need to sell more than 1.7 million copies before publisher Penguin Random House breaks even after it gambled $20 million on a “four book” deal with the Duke.

The leak will be a source of embarrassment for the company, which has done everything it can to put a stop to possible leaks.

It will be officially released in UK bookshops when they open Tuesday morning, and the e-book edition will be available for download on Kindle shortly after midnight the same day.

In the United States, five to eight hours behind Britain, it’s the evening of Monday, January 9, when e-book copies of the book become available on Kindle, at the same time as the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday morning . UK.

Before its release, a pair of TV interviews will air on ITV and CBS on Sunday in which Harry will speak about the book and the claims made in it.

In a trailer for his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry claimed his family had shown ‘absolutely no willingness to reconcile’.

But this sparked outrage from sources close to the royal family, who claimed his father had invited Harry and Meghan to join the family for Christmas.

Talking to the Daily mirrora source said Harry’s claim was “complete and unadulterated nonsense.”

They said: ‘It takes some courage to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when he was in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support .’

They also told the publication: “[The King] is sad that he has not had the chance to spend time with his grandchildren. He has always left the door open for his son and will continue to do so.”