Harry Redknapp sports custom doggie trainers as he opens a new pet food store with wife Sandra

Harry and Sandra Redknapp were joined by their bulldog Barney when they opened a new pet shop in Dorset – with the former Premier League boss donning a pair of custom dog trainers for the occasion.

The trio opened the Jolleys store in Poole on Saturday morning and were joined by their canine companion for the occasion.

Harry, 75, cut the red ribbon outside the store next to the mayor and his glamorous red-haired wife.

The gaffer cut a slender figure in a crisp light blue shirt and stone shorts.

But the star of his outfit was his pair of custom white trainers with a bulldog image.

Sandra, 74, accompanied her 55-year-old husband at the opening, wearing a colorful blouse and floating white trousers alongside similar white trainers.

Her shoulder-length red locks of hair were on full display in the Dorset sun.

The pair arrived in the iconic Range Rover and the former manager was caught hanging out of his car in the same manner he became famous for on the day of the transfer deadline.

Harry has honestly admitted that he is lucky enough to be married to his wife Sandra, saying, “She’s my life to be honest.”

The I’m A Celebrity winner also joked that he had to persuade her to do interviews after being crowned King of the Jungle.

Speaking to GB News, ex-West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and QPR manager Harry said; “I’m so lucky to be married to Sandra. She took care of me. She is my life to be honest.

“Sandra is very different from me. She is very quiet and very shy. She is very happy to just spend time with the family and prefers to sit in the back seat.

“After I won, I’m a celebrity, all these offers for interviews came in and I said, ‘Come on Sandra, I’ll give you half the money’. Frankly, she’s still waiting!’

Harry opened up in a conversation with Mark Dolan, saying he is the busiest he’s ever been in his life, touring with a show about his career.

“I’m always busy, but right now it’s very busy,” he says. “I have my shows and I enjoy filming a program with my son Jamie and Jack Whitehall. But I always watch football. I still absolutely love it.’