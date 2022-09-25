Harry Redknapp reveals wife Sandra was ‘struggling for breath’ after serious bout of Covid-19

Harry Redknapp has recalled how he feared for his wife Sandra as she struggled with a serious bout of Covid-19.

Redknapp stated that Sandra was having difficulty breathing and had difficulty swallowing food.

The former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth manager added that the situation was ‘a real concern’.

Harry Redknapp remembered how his wife Sandra struggled with Covid-19

As reported by The sunRedknapp said: ‘The symptoms weren’t good if I’m honest.

‘You start thinking about all sorts of scary things. It has been a real concern.

‘Sandra has suffered. Her voice was hoarse and she was struggling for breath.

“Even swallowing food became difficult. She could easily choke on food if we weren’t careful.’

Sandra added that she felt that Covid was attacking previous surgery that she had on her neck.

Her voice was weak and her vocal cords were not working properly.

Sandra said: ‘I think Covid attacked previous surgery I had on my neck.

‘You don’t realize what your vocal cords are doing until they malfunction because it affects breathing as well as speech.

‘The shortness of breath was very difficult. My voice vibrated and was very weak.’

Redknapp, most recently in charge of Birmingham, announced his retirement from management in 2017.