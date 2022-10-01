Harry Redknapp defends ‘proper defender’ Harry Maguire amid his nightmare season at Man United

Former Tottenham, Bournemouth and West Ham boss Harry Redknapp has jumped to defend the under fire Harry Maguire.

Maguire was guilty of two goals in England’s 3-3 draw against Germany in the Nations League on Monday.

It came after the out-of-form defender lost his place in the United squad under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Legendary manager Harry Redknapp has defended ‘good defender’ Harry Maguire

But Redknapp said Maguire was still crucial for England.

Writing in the sun, Redknapp said:“Well, it may not be the popular opinion at the moment, but here’s one thing…if I were to side with Iran on November 21, Harry would definitely be in it.

“Don’t tell me he’s had a hard time lately. Maguire is such a straight man, he would tell you that himself.’

Maguire conceded possession and then brought down Jamal Musiala to concede the penalty from which Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany the lead before losing the ball on the pitch leading up to Kai Havertz’s second.

Maguire made some costly mistakes for England in their 3-3 draw against Germany

Redknapp added: ‘Yeah, he’s done a few tricks, although it doesn’t get any easier going through as much grief as he is.

“But Harry is a very decent boy and the only thing he won’t do is shy away from it. He’s also a strong enough character – and a good enough player – to get through it.

“In the big games – and they don’t come any bigger than the World Cup – you need a big presence, and he certainly is. On the field and in the locker room.

“Honestly, he wasn’t great against Germany, but he never let England down in Russia and if he gets the chance, he won’t in Qatar either.”