Harry Redknapp admits he feared for wife Sandra’s life as she struggled to breathe amid Covid battle

Harry Redknapp has revealed he feared for his wife Sandra’s life after she struggled to breathe due to a battle with Covid-19.

The 55-year-old devoted wife of the former football manager was struck by the virus in January this year after taking selfies with fans in a restaurant on New Year’s Eve earlier.

And in a new interview, Harry, 75, admitted he started ‘thinking about sinister things’ amid his ailing wife’s health struggles, which saw her vocal cords ‘paralyzed’ after Covid ‘attacked’ pre-existing problems with her neck. .

Sandra was doing so badly that Harry worried she would choke because she had trouble swallowing, with the mother of two having to write to communicate.

Speak with the mirror of the ordeal he said: ‘The symptoms were not good, if I’m honest. You start thinking about all kinds of sinister things. It’s been a real concern.

“Sandra has suffered. Her voice had caught and she was gasping for breath. Even swallowing food became difficult. She could easily choke on food if we weren’t careful.’

Sandra went on to say she couldn’t speak or breathe properly because her vocal cords were “paralyzed,” and shared how she suspected the virus was targeting previous surgeries she’d had on her neck.

She added: “You don’t realize what your vocal cords are doing until they’re not working, because it affects both breathing and talking. The shortness of breath was very difficult. My voice was shaking and very weak.’

She shared how she had undergone “a lot of testing” before having two surgeries while the grandmother “struggled” for six to seven months, and to this day she feels pain as she talks.

But in a relief for Harry and the rest of their family, Sandra, who married the I’m A Celebrity star in 1964, says she’s finally “on the mend.”

In April, Harry admitted he was lucky to be married to his wife Sandra, saying, “She’s my life to be honest.”

The I’m A Celebrity winner also joked that he had to persuade her to do interviews after being crowned King of the Jungle.

Speaking to GB News, ex-West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and QPR manager, Harry said; “I’m so lucky to be married to Sandra. She took care of me. She is my life to be honest.

“Sandra is very different from me. She is very quiet and very shy. She is very happy that she is just spending time with the family and prefers to sit in the backseat.

“After I won, I’m a celebrity, all these offers for interviews came in and I said, ‘Come on Sandra, I’ll give you half the money’.” Frankly, she’s still waiting!’