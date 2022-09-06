Harry Potter’s Tom Felton reunites with on-screen dad Jason Isaacs

They played the notoriously dark father-son duo Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

And Draco actor Tom Felton reunited with his on-screen father, Jason Isaacs, on Monday when the actor came to support him on his performance in 2.22 Ghost Story.

The stars, 34 and 59 in retrospect, posed together for a sweet selfie outside the Criterion Theatre, with Tom captioning it: ‘My dad heard about this, play I was in @222aghoststory.’

Meanwhile, Jason shared his own photo of the pair, gushing in the caption: “So proud and, along with the audience, excited to see my boy dominate the stage today, breaking hearts and stuffing pants.

“Equally terrifying, he’s recording music and there’s a book coming out too. I feel smug when I take out the trash cans on the right day (which doesn’t happen often). I’d hate him if I didn’t love him.’

The pair went incognito in baseball caps while smiling for the camera.

Jason also took funny selfies with the signs outside the theater as he prepared to watch the performance.

The pair formed an iconic on-screen duo as father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, with Jason joining the franchise for the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

It comes after Tom recently revealed how he took advice from his Harry Potter counterpart Daniel Radcliffe before making his West End debut.

Danny Robins’ contemporary haunted house thriller recently featured in Lily Allen.

The original production starred Lily, Julia Chan, Jake Wood and Hadley Fraser.

This new cast includes Tom as Sam, Mandip Gill as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury as Ben.

The play follows Jenny (Gill), who believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Fenton) remains skeptical.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Romilly) and new partner Ben (Swainsbury), and decide to stay awake until 2:22 a.m. to discover the truth.

The actor revealed how his Harry Potter colleague Matthew Lewis told him to “embrace the madness” after turning to him and Daniel Radcliffe for advice ahead of his stage debut.

He told BBC’s The One Show that he had asked the duo for advice because of their experience on stage.

He said: ‘I was really excited to tell Daniel, he’s done a lot of theater and musicals so I wanted to get a little insight.

“He and Matthew Lewis, who I saw recently, he was just as eager to advise me to embrace the madness and not panic and just enjoy the time I’m actually there.

“It’s very different from what we’ve done before. I don’t want to speak too soon, but I’m really excited to get started.’

Daniel has stage experience in the West End revival of Equus and the Broadway versions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Privacy, where he played whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Matthew has also earned a number of theater credits, including the West End production of Our Boys and the play Unfaithful in 2016.

The play was previously featured in pop star Lily Allen’s West End debut, who received a nomination in the Best Actress category at the Olivier Awards for her role in the popular play.

However, she lost the coveted title from Sheila Atim to Constellations.

Lily received critical acclaim for her ‘particularly confident and scary’ performance

The production received high praise from critics who praised the production’s “macabre playfulness” and Lily’s stellar stage presence.