Harry Potter’s Tom Felton beams as he reunites with his on-screen dad Jason Isaacs

They played the incredible dark father-son duo Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

And Draco actor Tom Felton was reunited with his on-screen father, Jason Isaacs, last week when the actor came to see him in his play 2.22 Ghost Story at London’s Criterion Theatre.

Tom, 34, who played the young Slytherin student, couldn’t hold back his smile as he posed with his on-screen dad, 59.

Jason cut a casual figure in a black V-neck top and matching baseball cap, while Tom opted for a white T-shirt, matching hat and round glasses.

Tom wrote to his 11.8 million followers: ‘My dad heard about this, play I was in @222aghoststory’.

Meanwhile, Jason shared a gallery of funny snaps, including a backstage with Tom and two selfies with the play’s posters.

He wrote alongside the post: ‘So proud and, along with the audience, excited to see my boy dominate the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants.

“Equally terrifying, he’s recording music and there’s a book coming out too. I feel smug when I take out the trash cans on the right day (which doesn’t happen often). I’d hate him if I didn’t love him.’

Tom responded quickly to the sweet message, saying, “Thanks Daddy,” adding a red heart and a snake emoji.

Fans went crazy for the ‘Malfoy Family Reunion’ as they took to the comments to share their excitement.

The pair formed an iconic on-screen duo as father and son Lucius and Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, with Jason joining the franchise for the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

It comes after Tom recently revealed how he took advice from his Harry Potter counterpart Daniel Radcliffe before making his West End debut.

Danny Robins’ contemporary haunted house thriller recently featured in Lily Allen.

The original production starred Lily, Julia Chan, Jake Wood and Hadley Fraser.

This new cast includes Tom as Sam, Mandip Gill as Jenny, Beatriz Romilly as Lauren and Sam Swainsbury as Ben.

The play follows Jenny (Gill), who believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Fenton) remains skeptical.

Role: Tom made his West End debut earlier this year in 2:22 A Ghost Story at London’s Criterion Theater

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Romilly) and new partner Ben (Swainsbury), and decide to stay awake until 2:22 am to discover the truth.

The actor revealed how his Harry Potter colleague Matthew Lewis told him to “embrace the madness” after turning to him and Daniel Radcliffe for advice ahead of his debut.

He told BBC’s The One Show that he had asked the duo for advice because of their experience on stage.

He said: ‘I was really excited to tell Daniel, he’s done a lot of theater and musicals so I wanted to get a little insight.

“He and Matthew Lewis, who I saw recently, he was just as eager to advise me to embrace the madness and not panic and just enjoy the time I’m actually there.

“It’s very different from what we’ve done before. I don’t want to speak too soon, but I’m really excited to get started.’

Daniel has stage experience in the West End revival of Equus and the Broadway versions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Privacy, where he played whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Matthew has also earned a number of theater credits, including the West End production of Our Boys and the play Unfaithful in 2016.