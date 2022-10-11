Harry Potter star Tom Felton tells Radio 4 JK Rowling should be ‘celebrated’

<!–

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has been cheated by trans rights activists after he praised JK Rowling and said her work should be celebrated.

The 35-year-old, who played Draco Malfoy in the wizarding series, said her creations had brought people and generations together.

But Ms. Rowling is often attacked on Twitter for her views on women’s rights, leading some stars of the Potter films to attack her views.

And today Mr. Felton’s thoughts on the author saw him the target of the same vicious abuse.

A trans rights activist said: ‘Oh so JK Rowling is the one being attacked and she who attacks the trans community on a daily basis is conveniently ignored? F*** off. Tom Felton can mess too, you creeping snake.’

Another stated: ‘The guy who played a bully and a pretty damningly bad character is expected to convince us that the person who created his character and helped launch his fame isn’t on a hate tour against trans women (and never about trans men).’

The outburst was sparked by Mr Felton who said he wouldn’t shy away from or criticize her as others had done, instead insisting he was grateful to her for her books earlier this week.

And he told Radio 4’s Today program this morning: ‘I cannot speak for what other individuals have said. I’m constantly reminded that the Potter verse, especially as we were wrapping up the movies, was expected to slowly decline over the years, while most fans who say hello to me, “Potter” or shouting ‘Draco’ at me weren’t even born when the books were made.

“I’m quick to remind myself and others that for some reason Potter has brought more people around the world and more generations together in the past 20 years than probably has done anything else and I’m quick to celebrate.

“It came from one person and that’s her, so I’m very grateful.”

Ms Rowling came under fire in early June 2020 for tweets she posted.

Referring to an article referring to “people who menstruate,” the author tweeted, “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. wumben? Wimp? Woomud?’

The attitude prompted some Harry Potter stars such as Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe to speak out against her views.

Ms Watson made her comments after Ms Rowling wrote an essay addressing the controversy, in which she revealed she was sexually abused at 20 and still felt the scars of “domestic violence” in her first marriage.

The actress said: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are.

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see, respect and love you for who you are.”

She went on to say she was proud to donate to charities like Mermaids and Mama Cash before encouraging her fans to do the same.

Emma concluded: ‘Happy #Pride2020 Send love x.’

Daniel Radcliffe also felt compelled to make a statement.

He insisted, “To all those who now feel that their experience with the books has been tainted or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you.

“Transgender women are women. Any claim to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice from professional healthcare associations that have far more expertise in this field than Jo or I.

“While Jo is undeniably responsible for the course of my life, as someone who has been honored to work with The Trevor Project for the past ten years and continues to contribute to it, and like a human being, I feel compelled to do something. say to this moment.’