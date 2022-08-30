‘Harry Potter’ star slams Air Canada: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Advertisement

Matthew Lewis criticized Air Canada, claiming they “torn up” his first class ticket and pushed him into Economy because of a “full flight”.

The 33-year-old actor, who played Neville Longbottom (pictured) in the Harry Potter franchise, took to Twitter on Friday to criticize the airline as it flew from Orlando to Toronto.

Lewis considered Air Canada the “worst airline in North America” ​​because he claimed the airline “torn up” his first-class ticket when he reached the gate. Matthew claimed he was given an economy ticket and was not given an apology or chance to rebook his flight and claimed he was told to call the airline for a refund.

‘Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted. “No email. No offer to rebook. I literally tore out my first class ticket at the gate, handed me an economy ticket and walked out.’

‘Not a word. I had to call her back to ask why? LOL. Privileged issues, for sure. But still wild.’

In a series of replies, Matthew criticized airlines’ policy of overbooking flights, which means selling more tickets than available seats on a plane in anticipation of ‘no-shows’.

Speaking of transferring flights, he wrote: ‘I’ve been bumped before. I think it’s a ridiculous policy that we’ve inexplicably normalized, but it is what it is.’ He continued: ‘That said, that’s not my problem. I was not told until boarding, no apology, no question if I wanted to book again, and if I want my money back I have to call them.” He added: “How we, as a society, have allowed flight overbooking to become a normal thing, we all accept, it is INSANE. Between so many insane things.’

Air Canada responded to Matthew’s series of tweets, asking him to message them to try and resolve the issue. The airline said, “Hi Matthew, we’re sorry to hear this. Please DM us with more details about the issue, we’ll see if we can help you here.’

Matthew later told CTV News Toronto that he had not yet spoken to an Air Canada representative because he criticized the airline’s customer service. ‘Air Canada customer service is’ [expletive],’ he said. “As a society, we shouldn’t be okay with normalizing the profit motive of wire transfers and kicking people off flights.” Air Canada told the publication the matter was under investigation and could not comment further.

Matthew was on the run to Toronto for a Fan Expo, where he offered autographs or photos. The star appeared to be enjoying his trip to Canada, as he later tweeted, “Well Toronto, you were all fantastic. A long awaited visit and you did not disappoint. Really great people. A town.’ MailOnline has contacted Air Canada for comment. Pictured: stock photo.