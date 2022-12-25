Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is accused of giving locals ‘cynical sweetener’ to build on an estate

Harry Potter actor, Rupert Grint, has been accused of offering free land as a ‘cynical’ sweetener amid plans to build a controversial new village on his Hertfordshire estate.

The star, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in JK Rowling’s series, has floated plans to build nine homes on his £5.4 million Kimpton Grange Estate.

Despite being praised for the sustainability of his so-called ‘eco-village’ and being entertained by a local primary school, some locals have accused Mr Grint of trying to win them over with free gifts.

Villagers would have received a ‘gift’ of land if their properties were returned to the estate.

An objector named John Pepper wrote on North Hertfordshire Council’s planning application portal: ‘The proposed grant of land to certain neighbors and Parish Council is certainly a cynical means of encouraging planning permission.’

Rupert Grint, 34, has been accused of offering land to neighbors as a ‘cynical device’ to influence decisions about his plans to build houses.

Dalia Wyatt is a neighbor who could “get a little garden as a gift” if the plans go ahead.

But she shared her strong objections to the proposals, with the fate of 32 trees at stake if the plans go ahead.

She wrote: “Removing the trees where the affordable housing will be would open up the view and irrevocably change this historic area. I was shocked by the plans that showed the new view.

“I have serious doubts about the promise of land being given to the local authority for a nature reserve. There is no guarantee that this will be met after the schedule has been granted. Even if the land was donated, I am very concerned whether in the future some of this land will be used for housing or will be resold.”

Six apartments – five with two bedrooms and one larger with three beds – could also be converted from the 34-year-old’s existing mansion.

Mr Grint bought the property at Kimpton Grange near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in 2009 for £5.4 million, but he would never have lived there as it needed refurbishment.

He tried to sell the 13,000-square-foot property in 2018 for £6 million, but he’s still the registered owner on cadastral records.

The proposed homes would be equipped with heat pumps to make use of natural energy, while solar panels will generate electricity.

It is said that rain water would also be collected and stored in tanks under the properties.

Earlier this year, Clear Architects, who presented the plans to North Hertfordshire Council on behalf of Mr Grint, said: ‘The proposal reflects the government’s commitment to the highest quality in architecture.

‘As the UK is in a climate change emergency, having a well-designed test case within the district would enable the council to demonstrate how sustainability can be designed into a project early on before planning permission is granted. is obtained for the greater good of the environment.”

But The Telegraph reported that the Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust also object to the plans.

Matt Dodds, the Trust’s planning and biodiversity manager, told them: ‘The application should deliver the full range of biodiversity, not a benchmark.

“In this, all habitat and condition assessments must be demonstrated to be acceptable. Decisions cannot be made without this information.’

A representative for Rupert Grint has been approached for comment.