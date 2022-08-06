Harry Potter star Chris Rankin is engaged! Actor pops the question to partner Ness Beecroft

Harry Potter actor Chris Rankin has revealed he is engaged to his long-term partner Ness Beecroft after asking the question during a trip to Florida.

The actor, 38, who played Percy Weasley in the film franchise, shared his news through a sweet message to his 55.4K Instagram followers on Thursday night.

Gushing that Ness had been “upgraded to fiancé,” the happy couple posed for a beloved snap as they showed off the sparkly ring.

Chris wrote alongside the photo of him and his now fiance posing on a balcony: ‘Happy news! I asked @nessabeecroft if she’d like to upgrade to fiance, and she seemed to like the idea.”

He continued the caption with a red love heart emoji, showing the postal link between the couple’s two accounts.

The actor’s followers – including some of his Harry Potter colleagues – were quick to comment on their congratulatory message to the couple.

Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patel in the Harry Potter movies, wrote: ‘Omgggg ANDDDD I ASK YOU WHEN!! Congratulations both.’

While Tolga Safar, who played Igor Karkaroff’s sidekick in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, commented: ‘Big congratulations. Good news.’

Chris and Ness live together in South Wales and share two dogs named Stanley and Boo.

The couple have been together for six years, with Chris previously married to ex Megan Walker.

While it’s unknown how they met, the actor sweetly recalled in 2020, “If you’re not looking for something, the one thing you didn’t know you were missing shows up and makes everything right.”

Since his stint with the JK Rowling-based franchise, Chris now works in television and film production.

He has recently worked on the production side of the fantasy adventure show Atlantis, the historical drama Downton Abbey and Sky’s A Discovery of Witches.