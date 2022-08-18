Harry Potter cards at Coles upset trans staff after JK Rowling controversy

Transgender Coles employees have complained about the handing out of Harry Potter cards that could “trigger” thoughts about author JK Rowling’s controversial views on trans women.

Packs of Potter-themed collectible cards have been distributed to shoppers across Australia since July for every $30 spent in the supermarket.

But Daily Mail Australia understands that some of Coles’ 900 “transgender and gender diverse employees” are uncomfortable with the collectibles because of JK Rowling’s transgender.

The very wealthy British author, who wrote the hugely popular fantasy series, has been accused of transphobia with her claims that trans activists deny the rights of biological women.

Daniel Radcliffe, who became a megastar child actor who played Harry Potter in the film’s spin-off, distanced himself from Rowling, as did fellow cast members Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley.

JK Rowling has upset transgender activists since declaring in a 2020 blog post that denying the biological reality of being a woman was “deeply misogynistic and regressive.”

Coles announced in June that Harry Potter collectible cards would be given away at the box office

Transgender activist Norrie May-Welby, who won a landmark 2014 Supreme Court legal battle to be officially recognized as someone without a specific gender, said the supermarket giant must allow its staff to ensure they have the ” Magical Builders’ cards should not be given away at the supermarket chain. checking out.

“Assign them to tasks where handing out these promotions is not part of their job,” Norrie told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Behind the deli, greeting customers, paying themselves, working at the cigarette counter or placing online orders.’

Coles, who announced in May that his staff would be entitled to up to 10 days of “paid gender confirmation leave,” urged all employees concerned about the cards to speak to their manager.

Coles promotes an inclusive workplace and we strongly encourage any team member with concerns about gender diversity issues to discuss this with their store manager or line manager, or if they are not comfortable doing so then through our Pride Network out there to support our LGBTQI+ community,” a spokeswoman said in a statement to the Daily Mail Australia.

“Coles is proud of our diversity and inclusion, we have many initiatives that support the LGBTQI+ community and we will always stand up to homophobia, biphobia, intersexism and transphobia.”

Coles, however, would not guarantee that a whistleblower would speak out publicly without being sanctioned.

Norrie acknowledged that it might be impractical for transgender personnel to refuse to hand out the Harry Potter cards, despite their opinion of their creator.

“The store has spent money promoting this and enticing customers with expectations, so they may not be happy with a staff member who only provides partial service,” she said.

Nevertheless, Norrie said cashiers should “have some discretion in how enthusiastically they push these promotional items.”

And she suggested Coles might at least make transgender staff uncomfortable with having to hand out the cards, the ability to work away from the cash register.

“I refuse to bow to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm by trying to hollow out the ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and provide cover for predators like few before,” she said.

Norrie, 61, who underwent gender reassignment surgery at age 28, said Rowling’s “questionable views on gender and transgender” did not mean the LGBTIQA+ community was unable to enjoy the Harry Potter books and movies.

The franchise itself was not trans or homophobic, the activist said.

“It’s different from the typist who first channeled them before channeling less charitable thoughts about gender.”

Coles has signed up as an official partner of Pride Cup Australia, which promotes inclusiveness and diversity in sport. Pictured is Coles Chief Legal and Safety Officer David Brewster with Pride Cup founder Jason Ball, a former Greens candidate

Coles has at least 900 team members who identify as transgender or gender diverse, the supermarket announced in a May statement promoting paid gender confirmation leave.

A month later, in June, Coles announced that individually wrapped Harry Potter collectible cardstock cards would be given away at the box office.

“The Harry Potter universe holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Australians and we hope Magical Builders will spark creativity and joy in many people,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia.

There are 30 cards to collect and the promotion runs until August 30.