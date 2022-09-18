Harry and Meghan’s children Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet were left at home in America

<!–

The whereabouts of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children remained unknown last night in the final hours before the Queen’s funeral.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the wake at Westminster Hall this week, Archie, 3, and 15-month-old Lilibet are believed to have stayed behind in America.

They are reported to have been at the couple’s home in Montecito, California under the care of nannies and the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

The grandmother, the only member of Meghan’s family to attend the royal wedding, was seen alone in Los Angeles on Friday.

Harry and Meghan had been on a tour of the UK and Germany for less than a week and were due to fly back to the US on the day the Queen died, Thursday, September 8.

The two small children joined the late Queen for a private lunch in Windsor around the time of Lilibet’s first birthday in June, according to Omid Scobie, the author close to the Duke and Duchess.

Prince Harry’s statement released after the Queen’s death referred to her meeting with the great-grandchildren, saying: ‘Grandma, although this last farewell brings us much sadness, I am forever grateful for all our first encounters – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my dear wife and embraced your beloved great-grandchildren.’

It has been claimed that King Charles will not reveal the new titles for Archie and Lilibet until the official royal mourning period ends on September 26.

On the royal family website, they are referred to in the line of succession as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

There has been speculation that they will be given the titles of Prince and Princess, but not titles of His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) because their parents do not have royal works.

There is only one public photo of Archie with the Queen, taken shortly after his birth.