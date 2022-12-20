Harry & Meghan: YouTube star Shallon Lester brands royal couple ‘entitled a**holes’

A popular YouTube star has unleashed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their self-titled Netflix series implied she was part of a coordinated trolling campaign against the royal couple.

Shallon Lester, who boasts almost 350,000 subscribers on YouTube, branded the documentary ‘a festival of bulls**t’ after it included footage of one of her videos in a segment about the pair being the victims of a trolling conspiracy.

The segment, which aired in episode five of Harry & Meghan, featured Algorithms of Oppression author Safiya Noble and Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy claiming there was a ‘coordinated’ online campaign to spread ‘hate propaganda’ against the Sussexes.

American YouTube star Shallon Lester (pictured) has fired back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries after it accused her of being part of ‘trolling conspiracy’

Bot Sentinel analysed thousands of negative tweets about Harry and Meghan and determined a large number of the tweets had come from a small group of people, which included Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle.

‘They were actively recruiting people. Telling people how to create multiple accounts. It’s insane. And it was done by people who were just not the typical “trolls”,’ Bouzy said in the series.

‘These are housewives, these are middle-aged Caucasian women creating just constant attacks from “go back to America” to basically “why don’t you die”.’

During the segment, a compilation of various YouTubers criticising Markle was played, which included Lester and Sky News Australia contributor Daisy Cousens.

Lester, 35, fired back at the outrageous claims, telling Daily Mail Australia it was all ‘pathetic fiction’.

‘Never have I made any shred of content from an account other than my own, or encouraged anyone to make any content targeting them. If I did, where? YouTube? Show me. How did I influence millions to harass Meghan and Harry and no one can find one shred of evidence?’ she said.

‘As per usual, nothing these two say make sense. Any “report” in this documentary is pure pathetic fiction, not even clever enough for a Suits rerun.

‘To show a clip from my video in this segment is clearly meant to pinpoint me as one of these 83 clandestine operators when the reality is much more mundane: Meghan and Harry are simply very unlikeable, and no one needs to be part of a conspiracy to see that.

‘They just suck, and everyone can tell. Meghan can play the race card all she wants – plenty of black people are over her schtick too. Her idea of solving racism is hogging all of it for herself. Some people have actual hardships.’

Shallon, who says she was never contacted for comment by Netflix or even informed she would be included in the docuseries, is now considering legal action.

‘It is defamatory, slanderous and I am discussing legal action with my team against Netflix, Meghan and Harry, and Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy for his unfounded statements presented as facts,’ she said.

‘I challenge anyone associated with this documentary to prove these claims of a shadow network.

‘The very fact that they assume there’s some sort of global conspiracy against them is exactly why everyone despises them so much.

‘They’re paranoid and self-aggrandising, and can’t fathom them the idea that their boring, entitled victim narratives make them grating, cringey a**holes. Simple as that.’

Bouzy claims in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan that his company looked into 114,000 tweets, which he says came from 82 accounts that had a reach of 17 million people.

Referencing the Bot Sentinel report, a Twitter spokesperson told HuffPost last year in a statement: ‘Of the 50+ accounts referenced in the report, our teams took action on four accounts for violations of our platform manipulation and spam policy, meaning that many of these accounts are in fact run by unique individuals.

‘At this time, there’s no evidence of widespread coordination, the use of multiple accounts by single people, or other platform manipulation tactics.’

They also suggested that the term ‘bot’ is frequently misused, including to refer to accounts that people disagree with.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Netflix and Bot Sentinel for comment.