Harry and Meghan have been ‘uninvited to state reception at Buckingham Palace’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals tomorrow night, it was reported last night.

It is thought that the couple received an invitation to the event earlier this week, hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort.

But Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are now unlikely to attend after Buckingham Palace officials insisted the reception was for working royals only, it has been understood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured Wednesday with Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales) were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals tomorrow night, it was reported. last night

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the heads of state arriving in London this weekend to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

World leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals will attend a reception at the palace where they will also be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The confusion over Harry and Meghan’s invitation points to communication difficulties between the California couple and the royal family, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The couple (pictured last Saturday) are thought to have been invited to the event, hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort, earlier this week. But it’s now unlikely that Harry and Meghan will be in attendance after Buckingham Palace officials insisted the reception was for working royals only, that much is clear.

It follows an apparent U-turn about Harry’s right to wear a military uniform, despite being a non-working royal.

The palace is said to have intervened to allow Harry to wear his regalia during a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall today.

Harry had previously said he would wear a morning suit at all funerals.