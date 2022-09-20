Harry and Meghan stayed in Windsor last night after uniting with royals to mourn Queen

Harry and Meghan stayed in the UK last night after being reunited with the royal family to mourn the Queen, but are expected to leave for California ‘as soon as they can’ after not seeing Archie and Lilibet for nearly three weeks.

The Sussexes arrived in Britain on September 3 for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June. They were only expected to stay briefly, but with the news that Her Majesty was ill, Prince Harry canceled his performance at the WellChild Awards in London and rushed to Balmoral.

Although the Duchess of Sussex did not join him in Scotland, she was by his side in a series of official events over the 10-day mourning period, including yesterday’s funeral.

The Sussexes were placed in the second row in the abbey and Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform as he was no longer a senior royal

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Sussexes were planning to fly back to the US as soon as possible, although informed sources said last night The times that the couple was still in the UK.

Harry was seen puffing his cheeks last night as he got into a car with Meghan after an emotional day when Queen Elizabeth II was finally laid to rest with her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex and other members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, were photographed yesterday afternoon as they left St George’s Chapel in Windsor after a moving service for the late monarch.

In what were the longest days for the Royal Family, relatives of the Queen returned to Windsor Castle to rest before returning to St George’s Chapel later that evening for a private funeral service.

There they witnessed Her Majesty’s funeral with the Duke of Edinburgh in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

It was one of the few parts of yesterday that was not televised, and billions of people around the world thought they had seen some of the processions and services in Her Majesty’s honour.

The Duchess of Sussex was visibly moved at the state funeral and funeral of her husband’s grandmother in London yesterday

Harry and Meghan side by side as they leave Westminster Abbey yesterday afternoon

Early in the day, members of the royal family – including Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, and thousands of world leaders and foreign dignitaries gathered at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch.

Harry was visibly emotional during the procession and in the church, as was Meghan, who wiped away tears during the ceremony.

The Sussexes were placed in the second row of the abbey and Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform or salute when the Queen’s coffin passed the cenotaph during the procession for the service as he was no longer a senior royal.

Prince Harry was seen exhaling as he got into a car with Meghan after the Queen’s service in Windsor yesterday afternoon

On September 10, the couple were invited to inspect the floral tribute outside Windsor Castle with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The week saw some rare displays of public unity between the royal family and Harry and Meghan.

But onlookers noted the lack of warmth or eye contact between the two brothers.

Yesterday Harry was seen walking solemnly on the grass outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Queen’s service, speaking with his Aunt Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Sussexes haven’t seen their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, for almost three weeks

During the service, Her Majesty was laid to rest with Prince Philip, along with her husband, father, mother and sister as her 70-year reign came to an end with the removal of her crown, orb and scepter from her coffin.

Her eldest son and the new monarch, King Charles III, looked deeply moved as his mother’s remains descended on a day when he cried several times as he bid farewell to his mother, the 12th British monarch to be born in Windsor. to bury.

A smaller, more private funeral service was held last night, with the Queen’s family finally given the chance to pay their respects and mourn her passing away from the gaze of the public.