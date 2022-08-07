Harry Maguire urges Man United to tighten up in defence after their disappointing 2-1 defeat

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire admitted his side ‘looked far too open’ during their poor 2-1 defeat to Brighton on the opening Sunday of the Premier League season.

Pascal Gross scored twice in the first half to put Man United 2-0 behind at halftime. Erik ten Hag put Erik ten Hag in charge of a difficult team conversation in the first half during his debut match.

Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the second half and the Red Devils clawed one back via an Alexis Mac Allister own goal in the 68th minute, but the Ten Hag side were ultimately unable to break Brighton down again and equalize. find.

It was a nightmarish start for Erik ten Hag as Man United trailed 2-0 at halftime

Maguire was disappointed that the team could not deliver the new Dutch manager his first win at Old Trafford, especially given their poor form last season.

“Everyone knew the task,” he said. “Last season we had a bad season. We have a new manager who is trying to bring his philosophy into the team, but if we don’t do it right, we look way too open.

“It’s great to have Lisandro Martinez at the club. We have competition for places on the centre-back. We didn’t play much together and in that first period we weren’t on the same wavelength.

“Collaborations with central defenders build over time and we will get a lot better and keep a clean sheet.”

He added: “We went into the game positively, we had a good preparation and it was the worst possible start to be 2-0 down at half-time at Old Trafford.

The England star was booked after the break for his skirmish with Leandro Trossard

“We got a goal back, but we snorted a bit and it’s a bad start for us.

“We started pretty well and in the foreground and as a team we were in control. Then we conceded the first goal and that helped us a lot.

“We have to make sure that we don’t get too reticent about that first goal. It was a nightmare to be 2-0 down at halftime.’

Unlocking Brighton’s defense in the second half proved to be a real challenge for United and Maguire admitted the team needed to be more creative in creating chances to score goals.

He said: ‘We were talking about the next goal’ [at half-time]. I think you saw good parts of our game in the second half, but overall we didn’t do enough.

“We had a lot of pressure and a lot of ball, but we have to be a bit more creative and we have to improve that.

“It’s something we have to address or it will keep happening. The first goal felt like a big blow to all our eleven players.’