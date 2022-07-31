Harry Maguire ‘to appear in court after being given date in relation to holiday brawl’

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been given a date for a hearing where he can try to clear himself over a brawl that took place while he was on holiday.

As reported by the Sunthe appeal is set for June 7 next year and is expected to be held on the Greek island of Syros, near Mykonos.

Maguire was involved in a clash with the police in Mykonos in August 2020.

The England international and his brother Joe were found guilty of assaulting an officer and attempted bribery, and given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

However, the 29-year-old has maintained his innocence since then, despite the conviction.

Maguire said at the time: “I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts that we are appealing.

“I remain strong and confident in our innocence in this matter. If anything, myself, family and friends are the victims.’

Maguire and his brother became involved in the brawl after two men allegedly tried to inject their sister Daisy with a date rape drug.

Daisy collapsed, leading to a fight and the police rushed to the crime scene.

With the appeal due next year, it means the United defender can focus freely on his club’s season and on this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Maguire had been withdrawn from Gareth Southgate’s England squad in the immediate aftermath of his conviction, but quickly regained his place in the squad.