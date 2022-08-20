Harry Maguire suffer off-field gaffe after reviewers slam his charity Cameo videos for mistakes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Harry Maguire has been widely mocked for his performances on the pitch for Manchester United in recent months.

But now the United captain, 29, has been mocked for his job away from Old Trafford – after messing up the rules in the charity cameo videos.

The well-meaning England centre-back only got two out of five stars on a disgruntled user’s personal shout-out app.

Gaffe: Harry Maguire, 29, has been mocked for his job away from Old Trafford – after messing up the rules in charity Cameo videos

The defender, who may be dropped by United boss Erik ten Hag on Monday against arch-rival Liverpool, is recording the videos for fans in support of SoccerAid by Unicef.

One testimonial wrote: ‘Good video, but you left out my cousins ​​Alfie and Bradley. Disappointed.’

One customer who asked for a video message for his son said, “I know he’ll like it, but you missed one thing.”

Good boy: The defender, who could be dropped by United boss Erik ten Hag on Monday against arch-rival Liverpool, is recording the videos for fans in support of SoccerAid by Unicef

In his introductory video, the £190,000-a-week player said: ‘I’m on Cameo raising money for SoccerAid for Unicef.

“Let’s connect and together we can help children around the world.”

It is the latest setback for the star after it was reported that he has been given a date for a hearing where he can try to clear himself over a brawl that took place while he was on vacation.

As reported by the Sun, the appeal is set for June 7 next year and is expected to be held on the Greek island of Syros, near Mykonos.

Harry Maguire has been given a court date next summer due to his 2020 holiday break

Maguire was given a 21-month, 10-day suspended sentence for assaulting an officer and attempted bribery while on holiday in Mykonos in 2020

Maguire was involved in a clash with the police in Mykonos in August 2020.

The England international and his brother Joe were found guilty of assaulting an officer and attempted bribery, and given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

However, the 29-year-old has maintained his innocence since then, despite the conviction.

Harry Maguire has been given a court date next summer due to his 2020 holiday break

Maguire was given a 21-month, 10-day suspended sentence for assaulting an officer and attempting bribery while on holiday in Mykonos in 2020.