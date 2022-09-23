Harry Maguire lines-up for England against Italy in vital Nations League game

<!–

Harry Maguire will start for England against Italy tonight despite struggling for playing time at Manchester United this season.

Central defense has been usurped by the impressive Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the United defence.

England go into tonight’s game needing a win to avoid relegation in the Nations League after poor results earlier in the tournament.

