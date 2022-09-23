WhatsNew2Day
Harry Maguire lines-up for England against Italy in vital Nations League game

By Merry

Harry Maguire lines up for England against Italy in a vital Nations League game despite falling out of favor at Manchester United and not starting a Premier League game for SIX weeks!

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline

Published: 18:51, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 18:51, 23 September 2022

Harry Maguire will start for England against Italy tonight despite struggling for playing time at Manchester United this season.

Central defense has been usurped by the impressive Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the United defence.

England go into tonight’s game needing a win to avoid relegation in the Nations League after poor results earlier in the tournament.

More to follow.


