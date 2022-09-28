WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sunday’s Manchester derby through injury sustained with England

Sports
By Merry
Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sunday's Manchester derby through injury sustained with England 10
1664411553 136 Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sundays Manchester
Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sunday's Manchester derby through injury sustained with England 11
1664411555 634 Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sundays Manchester
Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sunday's Manchester derby through injury sustained with England 12

Harry Maguire will MISS Sunday’s Manchester derby due to injury… although the England defender has already been dropped on the bench by new boss Erik ten Hag despite keeping him as captain

  • Harry Maguire is unlikely to play against Manchester City after injury
  • Manchester United suffered a muscle problem playing for England on Monday
  • He was already unlikely to start in the derby after being sidelined

By Chris Wheeler for the Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Harry Maguire is set to step back into the shadows at Manchester United after a painful week in the spotlight playing for England.

Maguire returned to United on Wednesday for treatment for a muscle injury that casts doubt on his availability for Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Even if the United skipper is declared fit to face Manchester City, he can best hope for a spot on the bench after losing his place under manager Erik ten Hag.

Harry Maguire suffered a muscle injury while playing England's 3-3 draw on Monday

Harry Maguire suffered a muscle injury while playing England’s 3-3 draw on Monday

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are now firmly entrenched as Ten Hag’s first choice in central defence.

Maguire’s form is being closely watched after a difficult start to the season, reaching a new low on Monday night when he was blamed for two of the three goals England conceded in a Nations League draw with Germany and also injured at Wembley .

England boss Gareth Southgate continues to support the 29-year-old, but admits he needs to play more for his club before the World Cup in Qatar.

While Maguire insisted after Italy’s 1-0 defeat in Milan last week that he is not concerned about ‘rusting’, there are concerns that a lack of playing time for United has tarnished his form.

The Manchester United captain has already lost his starting place

The Manchester United captain has already lost his starting place

One consolation for Maguire is that United will have nine games next month – their busiest October ever – so he will likely have opportunities before Southgate designate his World Cup squad in November.

Maguire retained the captaincy when Ten Hag took over, but was dropped at the start of the season after successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

United have since won five of their six games, with Maguire’s only start in a loss to Real Sociedad in Europe.

He started five games in all competitions, lost four and drew one for club and country

He started five games in all competitions, lost four and drew one for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Everton’s Conor Coady reveals…

Merry

ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Rafael Leao would be a…

Merry

Liverpool star Arthur Melo continues his…

Merry
1 of 4,993

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More