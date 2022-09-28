Harry Maguire is set to MISS OUT on Sunday’s Manchester derby through injury sustained with England

Harry Maguire is set to step back into the shadows at Manchester United after a painful week in the spotlight playing for England.

Maguire returned to United on Wednesday for treatment for a muscle injury that casts doubt on his availability for Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Even if the United skipper is declared fit to face Manchester City, he can best hope for a spot on the bench after losing his place under manager Erik ten Hag.

Harry Maguire suffered a muscle injury while playing England’s 3-3 draw on Monday

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are now firmly entrenched as Ten Hag’s first choice in central defence.

Maguire’s form is being closely watched after a difficult start to the season, reaching a new low on Monday night when he was blamed for two of the three goals England conceded in a Nations League draw with Germany and also injured at Wembley .

England boss Gareth Southgate continues to support the 29-year-old, but admits he needs to play more for his club before the World Cup in Qatar.

While Maguire insisted after Italy’s 1-0 defeat in Milan last week that he is not concerned about ‘rusting’, there are concerns that a lack of playing time for United has tarnished his form.

The Manchester United captain has already lost his starting place

One consolation for Maguire is that United will have nine games next month – their busiest October ever – so he will likely have opportunities before Southgate designate his World Cup squad in November.

Maguire retained the captaincy when Ten Hag took over, but was dropped at the start of the season after successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

United have since won five of their six games, with Maguire’s only start in a loss to Real Sociedad in Europe.