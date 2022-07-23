Harry Maguire is booed AGAIN by Manchester United fans in their pre-season clash with Aston Villa

Angry Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has received another polarizing reaction from the club’s fan base during a friendly against Aston Villa.

The United captain has been mocked mercilessly by supporters since the club dropped to a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League last season.

When United’s squad was announced over the tannoy, the defender received mixed reactions from his own club’s supporters, with much of the cheer surrounding the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Harry Maguire was booed by the Manchester United fans who attended against Aston Villa

The 29-year-old defender was also laughed at when the Red Devils played against Crystal Palace

The England international had also received a hostile response from the largely United-supporting Australian crowd when the club played against Crystal Palace earlier this week, with cheers in the stadium every time he touched the ball.

Despite calls for Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy by some parts of the club’s fanbase ahead of the first season under new boss Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman was quick to shrug off suggestions to demote the £80million centre-back.

“Harry Maguire is the captain. He is an established captain, he has had a lot of success, so I have no doubts about that,” said Ten Hag.

The new United boss later added: “Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him. I always see the captain as a matter that I dictate.

Jeers eventually turned to cheers as Maguire put on a solid display against Villa . on Saturday

‘Team building is an important point for me and I always talk about a group of leaders. The captain is a very important one and I’m happy to have him.’

Maguire repaid his new manager’s confidence in him today with a solid performance at the heart of the team’s defence, resulting in a key interception to deprive Villa of an otherwise sure-fire target.

His impressive performance also seemed to have changed the mind of the fans in attendance, with cheers sounding as he touched the ball before being substituted just after the hour.

The match would eventually even end in Perth, as second-half strikes by Leon Bailey and Calum Chambers wiped out United’s two-goal lead in the first half.