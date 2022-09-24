Harry Maguire defends his place in the England team with his Euro 2020 performances

Harry Maguire has defended his selection for England during their 1-0 defeat to Italy, which saw them relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.

It was the Three Lions’ third loss in five games as Giacomo Raspadori found the back of the net in the 68th minute at Milan’s San Siro.

But more worryingly for Southgate, his side have now gone five competitive games without a win and failed to score a goal in open play for 450 minutes.

Harry Maguire has defended his England selection in Italy’s defeat despite his lack of playing time

The 29-year-old was backed by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to be in the starting line-up

The 29-year-old was backed by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, but his place in the starting line-up has come under scrutiny after not playing for United for six weeks, falling behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order.

However, the Red Devils captain insists he is ready to play when needed, despite losing his place under Erik ten Hag at club level.

Maguire told talkSPORT: ‘I’m all good, ready to play, I feel fit and fresh. On my form I don’t know what has been said, I don’t really read about it.

Maguire has been out of Manchester United for six weeks after falling down the pecking order

‘I came after three positive games with England this summer and a good pre-season, I felt really good.

“Obviously, the leader [Erik ten Hag] decided to leave me out for a game and the team has been winning ever since.

‘I’m working hard on the training pitch to make sure I’m ready when my opportunity comes. It’s all I can do to help the team.

“I don’t concentrate on anyone else and what people say, I think if people can make a story about me being Manchester United’s captain, it will make big news.

“So that’s why they do it, they like the clicks and stuff like that, but I went to the European Championships after an eight-week injury and didn’t play a game and got into the team of the tournament.

“As far as rustiness and things like that, I’m sure that won’t happen.”

Next week, Germany travel to Wembley after they also lost 1-0 on Friday, at home to the surprise package of the group, Hungary.

The Germany game is England’s last chance to play together before the start of the World Cup on November 20, with the Three Lions playing their opening game against Iran the following day.