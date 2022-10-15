Harry Maguire could be available for Man United NEXT WEEK as he faces World Cup race against time

<!–

Harry Maguire has stepped up his bid to be fit for the World Cup by running again in training and he could be available to return to action within a week.

The Manchester United captain has not played since he injured his thigh last week when he was on service for England against Germany, and is now in a race against time to prove his fitness before Gareth Southgate completes his preliminary squad for Qatar at 30. October appoints.

The centre-back, who has 48 caps for England to his name, is unlikely to be at risk against Newcastle today, but could play against Chelsea next weekend or in the Europa League game against FC Sheriff on October 27.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has returned to training after his injury

Maguire has been largely out of shape in recent months but is loved by Gareth Southgate

His return to Manchester United training puts him just over a month before the World Cup

Maguire lost his place in United’s starting squad after the 4-0 loss to Brentford in August and his poor form has led the England boss to want him out of the World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old has been one of England’s most impressive players at major tournaments

But Southgate remains loyal to Maguire, who helped England reach the Euro 2020 2018 World Cup semi-final and final, and insists he will take the 29-year-old unless the situation becomes ‘untenable’.

Maguire is one of many defensive concerns for England. John Stones, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James have all been injured, while first-choice left-backs Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell struggle for game time with their clubs.