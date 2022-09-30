Both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo have returned to Manchester United after poor international performances with England and Portugal respectively, as the Red Devils prepare for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The United captain arrived in Carrington on Thursday morning as he returns from his military service in England in which he was guilty of two goals in the Three Lions’ dramatic 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley on Monday night.

Wantaway star Ronaldo was also reported for conscription after endured a rough patch for Portugal, including a particularly disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Spain, in which he lost several chances.

Harry Maguire reports back for Manchester United training after moderate international break

Wantaway forward Cristiano Ronaldo had an equally disappointing performance for Portugal

Erik ten Hag’s team continues preparations for Sunday’s Manchester Derby

Maguire’s arrival does not indicate any involvement in Sunday’s grudge match, as he has given Erik ten Hag no reason to let him start his England appearances ahead of Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez.

The 29-year-old also suffered a muscle injury against Germany on Monday, leaving him even more in doubt about a role against City.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker was also confused this weekend, after a stiff encounter with Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik left him with a nasty black eye.

Ronaldo’s struggle for his country came on the other side of the pitch, and his poor form prompted many to ask for him to be dropped before the World Cup in November.

Portuguese daily a bola posted a front page on Monday that read “Less Ronaldo, more Portugal,” highlighting his fall from favor in his country.

Erik ten Hag made the bold decision to drop both players this season, with Ronaldo giving way to a seemingly resurgent Marcus Rashford and Maguire losing his place to new signing Martinez.

However, Maguire has still managed to keep his grip on the armband at Old Trafford, despite starting just three games for his club and losing them all.