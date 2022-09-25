Harry Kane’s personal physio, who has helped him avoid injury for three years, is ‘genius of a man’

Harry Kane aims to ensure he is ready for the World Cup by working with a doctor hailed as a ‘genius of a man’ by golfer Justin Rose.

The Tottenham and England striker revealed this week that he has used the medical guru for three years to help overcome the ankle and hamstring injuries that threatened to derail his career.

And according to Telegraphthat man is Dr. Alejandro Elorriaga Claraco – who helped Rose win the 2013 US Open with ‘intense’ acupuncture sessions.

Harry Kane aims to ensure he is ready for the World Cup by working with a ‘brilliant’ doctor

Golfer Justin Rose (pictured), who won the US Open in 2013, credited medical guru Dr Alejandro Elorriaga Claraco as a big part of his success and it is understood Kane uses him too

In 2018-19 and 2019-20, Spurs superstar Kane made 40 and 34 appearances in all competitions respectively due to ankle ligament and hamstring problems.

But he has remained relatively injury-free in the past two campaigns – 49 and 50 appearances in all competitions – and he admitted on Thursday before England’s defeat to Italy that part of that is down to Canada-based Elorriaga.

Kane has personally, at his own expense and (previously) secretly hired a sports medicine specialist to assist him, outside of Tottenham’s medical department and not at the club’s training ground, for one week every month.

The Three Lions captain, 29, said Elorriaga was recommended by ‘another athlete’, who may or may not be Rose, as the Spaniard works with numerous sports stars, including several gold medalists.

Kane revealed he has been working with the Spaniard for three years to help avoid injury problems

The England striker has struggled with ankle and hamstring problems throughout his career

But Kane, a huge golf fan, has met Rose on several occasions, with the 42-year-old insisting Elorriaga contributed to his success.

He told the Times: ‘Then there’s Alejandro Elorriaga, a genius of a man. With him, I do between 50 and 100 hours of acupuncture each year. It is very intensive. He comes a day or two and does a short MoT of my body for eight to 10 hours a day.

‘I think sometimes it is [ten-pin] bowling with the bumpers up. If I veer left or right, someone can bring me back on track.’

Kane did not name Elorriaga specifically but said: ‘I got my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year’s Day 2020 and since then I’ve found this new physio and we’ve been working together for almost three years now.

The Tottenham and England star has remained relatively injury-free since working with Elorriaga

The 29-year-old is currently away with England preparing for Nations League games

‘He’s been really good to me, we’ve worked for hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he’s really helped me get my body.

‘I have seen changes in my body compared to how my ankles were before and now after. I’m in a completely different place, so it’s really gratifying.

‘I started seeing him through a friend, another athlete that I knew. Personally, away from Tottenham, but the club knows about him.

‘I use him maybe one week a month. He doesn’t live in the UK so he comes over for a week a month and stays with me.’