Harry Kane’s ‘Nike boot deal is put on hold because of sport’s “fascination” towards Erling Haaland’

Harry Kane’s lucrative shoe deal with Nike has been put on hold due to Erling Haaland’s blistering start to the campaign, according to reports.

The England captain and Tottenham star, who was previously under contract with the sports brand, originally planned to extend his Nike deal after the World Cup.

However, talks over an extension have reportedly stalled in recent months after Haaland’s impressive and striking arrival at Manchester City.

While Haaland will not travel to Qatar with his native Norway, major sports brands including Nike are prioritizing a move for the 22-year-old ahead of the World Cup. The Daily Telegraph.

As a result, Kane’s deal is believed to have now been put on hold as boot makers prepare to launch a bidding war in an attempt to lure the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Kane, who won the Golden Boot when England reached the semi-finals in 2018, has yet to sign a deal with Nike’s competitors such as adidas, New Balance and Puma.

Since arriving at the Etihad for £51 million this summer, Haaland has scored 11 Premier League goals in just seven games and netted three more in the Champions League.

Sports brands are eager to get the signature of the Norwegian hit man, what Kane . could destroy

The 22-year-old wore his Mercurial Vapor 14 Nike shoes against former club Dortmund

His prolific start to the campaign is said to have sparked a “general fascination” with sports brands, who see him as a key asset to the industry.

Haaland, whose previous shoe deal with Nike has now ended, has worn a range of different brands so far this season.

While he has been spotted with Nike, most notably scoring his acrobatic goal against former club Dortmund in the Champions League, the forward has also slipped into adidas and Puma boots on occasion.