Harry Kane to appear on CBeebies – here’s the book he’ll read and when it’s on
England captain Harry Kane will swap out scoring goals for bedtime stories on Monday night when he appears on CBeebies.
The Tottenham striker will read Rachel Bright’s ‘The Lion Inside’ on BBC’s popular ‘Bedtime Story’ show following a star-studded list of names who have also appeared.
Kane reads the stories on the program along with The Princess of Wales, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Steve Carell and Rowan Atkinson.
The 29-year-old chose the book himself while reading it to his three children Ivy, Vivienne and Louis.
The best-selling story, illustrated by Jim Field, follows a shy mouse as he tries to find his roar.
Kane said: “One of my favorite things to do is sit down with my kids before bed and read a book.
“I enjoy this quality time with them. They especially love the book ‘The Lion Inside’, so they’ll be really excited to hear this.”
It will air on CBeebies Monday at 6:50pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
In his day job, Kane enjoyed another good weekend, bringing home the winner in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Brighton.
It bodes well for England as the World Cup draws closer and already has eight goals in the Premier League this season.
After his try against the Seagulls on Saturday night, Kane said: “We recovered from the defeat of the North London derby and we did, even if it wasn’t the best performance.
“We just have to take it game by game, we have the Champions League game on Wednesday.
“We still have to recover and prepare for the midweek. I feel good and I’m scoring goals, so hopefully it stays that way.”
Kane’s Tottenham will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday evening and receive Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
