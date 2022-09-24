Harry Kane sympathises with England fans who BOOED after their dire 1-0 loss away to Italy

Harry Kane said he understood why England fans booed after their 1-0 defeat to Italy in Milan on Friday night.

Away fans were vocal in their anger following the UEFA Nations League defeat which saw the Three Lions relegated from the competition’s top flight.

England have not scored in open play in over 450 minutes of action – and lost to Giacomo Raspadori’s second-half goal. It has increased the pressure on Gareth Southgate less than two months ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

After the match, captain Kane told Channel 4: – I think in general we had the better chances in the match. A fine moment for them with the ball over the top and they scored. Even from that moment we dominated.

‘At the moment it doesn’t quite suit us. One of those things. Preparing for November, getting to places like this is really good preparation. We dust ourselves off, we learn from it and we get ready for Monday.’

After five games without a win or even a goal, Southgate and the team back in England will be looking at what the team needs to do to overcome this run.

“We’ll have to assess it,” Kane said. ‘You are playing against top opposition. You don’t get many chances in this type of game. Not quite clinical enough, with the crossings, with the endings.

‘It has been some disappointing matches. It’s part of football, you learn, you progress. We are preparing for the biggest tournament of all in a few months. We have to make sure that we are ready for that.’

He said the England camp is not losing confidence despite the poor run of form, especially ahead of an important World Cup winter. England finished fourth at the last World Cup in 2018 and expectations had been high for a similar performance, especially after they finished second at Euro 2020 last year.

Asked if the team was feeling less confident after recent results, the captain told Channel 4: ‘I don’t think so. If you saw the way we played today, I think we dominated with the ball. We created chances, especially in the second half.

– We have confident players, players who want to get on the ball, players who want to get into the attacking positions. We looked pretty solid from the back, except for that one moment.

‘There is no need to panic. We know what we have achieved over the past four years, we know what we want to achieve going forward. It’s a disappointing spell for everyone but we’ll move on and make sure we’re ready for Monday.’

Next week, Germany travel to Wembley after they also lost 1-0 on Friday, at home to the surprise package of the group, Hungary.

Kane urged England fans to: ‘Get behind us like they always do. Playing at home against Germany, it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

‘We’ve done a couple of fantastic big tournaments in a row and I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to November. We will try to give a great performance and win the game. Regardless, we know we will have the full support in November when we get to that World Cup.’

However, he fully understood the traveling fans in Milan who booed when the referee’s final whistle blew.

“Obviously we’re not winning games. Every fan in the world wants to win games and we’re not quite doing that,” Kane said.

‘Germany also lost today, you play top opposition. There is no easy game at the international level.

‘We have to learn, we have to move on. Another big game in a few days. Hopefully we can win it and it will be good preparation for a few months time.’

The Germany game is England’s last chance to play together before the start of the World Cup on November 20, with the Three Lions playing their opening game against Iran the following day.