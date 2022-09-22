WhatsNew2Day
Harry Kane reveals has been using a Spanish physio for nearly THREE YEARS to help overcome injuries

By Merry
Harry Kane reveals he’s been using a Spanish physio for nearly THREE YEARS to help overcome the injury problems that briefly derailed his career… and says he’s even staying in his house!

  • Harry Kane has revealed he has been using a personal physiotherapist for three years
  • Kane has struggled with hamstring and ankle problems throughout his career
  • His personal physio does not live in the UK and sometimes stays at his house
  • The Tottenham striker says he is ‘in a completely different place’ since meeting him

By Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail

Published: 22.30, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 22.30, 22 September 2022

Harry Kane has revealed he is using a Spanish physio to help him overcome the injury problems that have blighted his career.

The England captain has struggled with ankle problems and he also suffered a serious hamstring injury in January 2020.

But he has remained relatively injury-free over the past two years and Kane revealed he is flying in a private physio to help him with his body recovery.

He said: ‘I did my hamstring in January against Southampton away on New Year’s Day 2020 and since then I’ve actually found this new physio and we’ve been working together ever since, almost three years now.

‘He’s been really good to me, we’ve worked for hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship and I feel like he’s really helped me get my body.

‘I have seen changes in my body compared to how my ankles were before and now after. I am in a completely different place.

‘I started seeing him through a friend, another athlete that I knew. Personally, away from Tottenham, but the club knows about him.

‘I use him maybe one week a month. He doesn’t live in the UK so he comes over for a week a month and stays with me.’

The 29-year-old is currently away with England preparing for Nations League games
