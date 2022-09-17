Harry Kane pens a personal tribute to ‘true inspiration’ Queen Elizabeth II following her death

England captain Harry Kane paid a personal tribute to her inspiration, revealing how his children visited Buckingham Palace to lay flowers as British football came together to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The national program returned this past weekend after being postponed as a mark of respect, with clubs across the country celebrating the occasion with pre-match silences, renditions of the national anthem and images of The Queen on display on the ground.

At Tottenham, the cover of the match day schedule for the Premier League game against Leicester featured a classic photo of the Queen smiling and shaking hands with then Spurs captain Danny Blanchflower before presenting him with the FA Cup at Wembley, in 1962.

“It’s truly remarkable to represent the country like The Queen for so many years of her life – it’s a real inspiration,” said Tottenham star Kane.

“Whatever job you have, she showed that consistency and had an impeccable reputation, so she was a really great role model for all of us and that’s why we’re so proud to have her as our queen.”

Kane’s wife Kate took their three children to central London to leave flowers for the palace.

“We thought it was important,” added the Spurs and England.

“They’re young, they don’t understand much right now, but when they’re older and they look back and read about the history of our country. The Queen was an integral part of that, so Kate took the kids down there just to pay their respects.

“They left some flowers at Buckingham Palace, which was nice.

“It’s a huge event in our history, so we thought it would be important for the kids to experience that.”