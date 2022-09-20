Harry Kane leads England’s players to hold a minute’s silence for the Queen before training

England players held a minute’s silence ahead of their first training session together since the Queen’s death.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 and England manager Gareth Southgate delayed the team’s arrival at their St George’s Park training base so the players could watch Monday’s funeral with their families.

A day after the funeral, Harry Kane led his England teammates in a minute’s silence in memory of the late monarch.

The squad is assembled for the last time before the WC starts in two months.

Next week, England will try to avoid relegation from the Nations League when they face European giants Italy at the San Siro on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.

Southgate has confirmed with the Football Association that tributes will be held ahead of England’s clash with Germany at the national stadium.

A period of silence will be held before kick-off, while players will also wear black armbands during the competition.

The English player held a minute’s silence for the Queen before training began

Players reported to their final camp before the World Cup later than usual so they could watch the Queen’s funeral on Monday

England captain Harry Kane led the minute’s silence before the team’s training session got under way at St George’s Park

The match against Germany, meanwhile, will be the first time that the English national team sings ‘God Save the King’ to honor King Charles III.

After the Queen’s passing, England boss Southgate said in a statement: ‘My thoughts today are with His Majesty King Charles III, the FA president HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family.

‘In commemorating and celebrating the life of Her Majesty The Queen, we also recognize her remarkable leadership and lifetime of worthy service.

‘She showed the world what it is to be British. Her values, her dignity, her resilience were an example to us all, and she has given us stability and security in the best and also the most difficult times.

‘I was proud to have her as our patron and to sing God Save The Queen before every game.

The team will get the chance to pay our respects at our match with Germany later this month. An occasion that will naturally bring to mind the 1966 World Cup final and the moment Her Majesty presented the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore.

‘When Wembley and the country die, I will think of her and her 70 years of impeccable duty.’