Harry Kane involved in collision with Italy’s Rafael Toloi that sees blood pouring from his mouth

England captain Harry Kane was left with blood pouring from his mouth after a collision with Italy’s Rafael Toloi during their Nations League match on Friday.

Kane, 29, collided with the Atalanta defender as he headed in a second-half corner seven minutes after the restart.

Doctors were quick to come to Kane’s aid as he appeared to be in considerable pain.

But after the usual medical checks to ensure it was not a more serious injury, the Tottenham man was able to continue his involvement in the match, a crucial game in England’s Nations League campaign in a bid to avoid relegation.

More to follow…