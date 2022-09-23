WhatsNew2Day
Harry Kane involved in collision with Italy’s Rafael Toloi that sees blood pouring from his mouth

Harry Kane involved in a painful collision with Rafael Toloi that sees blood pouring from his mouth, but the England captain plays on in clash with Italy at San Siro

  • Harry Kane went down with blood in his mouth during England’s trip to Italy
  • The Tottenham man went down at the San Siro after colliding with Rafael Toloi
  • However, the English captain could continue after medical treatment

Published: 21:28, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 21:35, 23 September 2022

England captain Harry Kane was left with blood pouring from his mouth after a collision with Italy’s Rafael Toloi during their Nations League match on Friday.

Kane, 29, collided with the Atalanta defender as he headed in a second-half corner seven minutes after the restart.

Doctors were quick to come to Kane’s aid as he appeared to be in considerable pain.

But after the usual medical checks to ensure it was not a more serious injury, the Tottenham man was able to continue his involvement in the match, a crucial game in England’s Nations League campaign in a bid to avoid relegation.

Harry Kane was left with a bloody mouth after a collision with Italy defender Rafael Toloi

Harry Kane was left with a bloody mouth after a collision with Italy defender Rafael Toloi

More to follow…

