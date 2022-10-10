Harry Kane discusses Arsenal rejection as he launches foundation to promote mental wellness

England captain Harry Kane has set up a foundation to promote mental well-being on World Mental Health Day.

The Tottenham striker is also candid about his own struggles, discussing his rejection of Arsenal as a youngster and tackling self-doubt about becoming a Spurs and England star.

getty The skipper of the Three Lions has launched a new foundation aimed at promoting mental wellbeing – including an animated series about his own struggles

twitter The animation begins with Kane discussing when he was released from Arsenal as an eight-year-old

twitter And he explains how helpful it was to lean on his father for support

The Harry Kane Foundation will focus on “transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health,” marking the start of the Spurs star’s journey as he aims to tackle the stigma surrounding the issue.

One of the Foundation’s initiatives is an animation entitled Harry Kane: Resilience — in which Kane relays his struggles with self-doubt throughout his career and how he fought against becoming England captain.

The series begins with the striker opening up on his journey from rejection at Arsenal as a youngster.

He then discusses how he continued to believe in himself during his four years on loan at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester while playing at Spurs – and how he eventually addressed his self-doubt to become one of the Premier League’s top scorers. while he also comes close to England’s record.

“It wasn’t easy at all,” Kane says as he recounts the ups and downs of his animation career: “I had to work hard through some really tough times.”

“There was self-doubt, but I didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. I kept repeating to myself ‘we’ll go again and work even harder’. I was determined to prove that I was good enough. I knew my chance would come.”

sad Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has to retire from football at the age of 24

old Liverpool make worst start in ten years as Reds accused of failing to tackle big problems

vision ‘A disservice to the league’ – Haaland ‘GOAT’ talk ruined by Mark Goldbridge

INVESTIGATE FA to investigate dispute between Arsenal and Liverpool as managers talk to referee

update Casillas Claims Twitter Account Hacked After Post Apparently Revealed He Was Gay

MATCH DAY Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins match with 700th goal in his career







twitter Kane explained that he had to be very patient after signing for Spurs to get his chance in the first team

twitter And explained that he struggled to get loaned out to learn his trade

twitter Sometimes really struggles with his self confidence

twitter Then Kane explains that patience and faith in himself paid off as he started playing for Spurs regularly

twitter And became England captain

The animated series will be featured on Kane’s own website and on its social platforms, as well as on various platforms and Everyman cinemas.

Following the Foundation’s launch, Kane said, “I am delighted to launch my foundation today on World Mental Health Day.

“It marks the beginning of my journey to learn more about mental health and hopefully use my position to encourage others to take care of their mental health, do their best and not be afraid to ask for help.

“While I am far from an expert in this field, I have learned that there is a growing number of people who need to learn positive coping strategies and build resilience to deal with adversity.

I am very proud to launch the Harry Kane Foundation – it marks the beginning of a journey for me as my Foundation aims to change a generation’s thinking about mental health. pic.twitter.com/oZzNcviyp3 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 10, 2022

FATHER Kane will follow a host of big names by appearing on CBeebies Bed Time Stories for World Mental Health Day

“I am delighted to work in support of some fantastic organizations and charities that are close to my heart. I have really enjoyed working on all the activations we are launching and look forward to sharing other projects soon.”

In addition to launching his foundation, Kane also shows his support for World Mental Health Day by appearing on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime stories to tell the story of The lion inside – the story of a mouse who sets out on a journey to find its roar.