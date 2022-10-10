Harry Kane discusses Arsenal rejection as he launches foundation to promote mental wellness
England captain Harry Kane has set up a foundation to promote mental well-being on World Mental Health Day.
The Tottenham striker is also candid about his own struggles, discussing his rejection of Arsenal as a youngster and tackling self-doubt about becoming a Spurs and England star.
The Harry Kane Foundation will focus on “transforming a generation’s thinking about mental health,” marking the start of the Spurs star’s journey as he aims to tackle the stigma surrounding the issue.
One of the Foundation’s initiatives is an animation entitled Harry Kane: Resilience — in which Kane relays his struggles with self-doubt throughout his career and how he fought against becoming England captain.
The series begins with the striker opening up on his journey from rejection at Arsenal as a youngster.
He then discusses how he continued to believe in himself during his four years on loan at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester while playing at Spurs – and how he eventually addressed his self-doubt to become one of the Premier League’s top scorers. while he also comes close to England’s record.
“It wasn’t easy at all,” Kane says as he recounts the ups and downs of his animation career: “I had to work hard through some really tough times.”
“There was self-doubt, but I didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. I kept repeating to myself ‘we’ll go again and work even harder’. I was determined to prove that I was good enough. I knew my chance would come.”
The animated series will be featured on Kane’s own website and on its social platforms, as well as on various platforms and Everyman cinemas.
Following the Foundation’s launch, Kane said, “I am delighted to launch my foundation today on World Mental Health Day.
“It marks the beginning of my journey to learn more about mental health and hopefully use my position to encourage others to take care of their mental health, do their best and not be afraid to ask for help.
“While I am far from an expert in this field, I have learned that there is a growing number of people who need to learn positive coping strategies and build resilience to deal with adversity.
“I am delighted to work in support of some fantastic organizations and charities that are close to my heart. I have really enjoyed working on all the activations we are launching and look forward to sharing other projects soon.”
In addition to launching his foundation, Kane also shows his support for World Mental Health Day by appearing on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime stories to tell the story of The lion inside – the story of a mouse who sets out on a journey to find its roar.
