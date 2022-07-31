Harry Kane cheers on Lionesses during historic Euro 2022 win with Wayne Rooney and Gary Lineke

England captain Harry Kane has cheered the Lionesses at Wembley as they face Germany in the Euro final tonight, while historically beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The England women’s team just won the second half of extra time in the final at a tense moment for football fans across the country.

Kane was caught cheering on the team from the stands at Wembley and he will join the rest of the country in hopes that England will bring football home.

After the match, he tweeted: ‘Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Congratulations to the amazing Lionesses!!

“@ellatoone99 bow to that finish too.”

Christine McGuinness has also shown support for the Lionesses, posting on Instagram that they were ‘Women who support women’

He posted on Twitter earlier today: ‘Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today’s game against Germany.

“It’s just going to be an incredible experience and an incredible atmosphere at Wembley.

“I can’t wait to be there myself, so I wish you all the best, good luck, go get that win, the whole country is behind you.”

‘Going against the flow’

‘Do what they love’

‘Believe in yourself’

‘Fighting for equality’

‘And our country stands behind them and shouts ‘Yes girls’

“COME ON ENGLAND”‘

Gary Lineker also cheered the Lionesses all day long.

Before the match, he posted on Twitter: ‘I wish you all the best for the final. You have been absolutely fantastic in this tournament.

“One more win and you have football immortality. Go make history.’

The Match of the Day Presenter also commented on how the final shows the growth of the women’s game. He said: ‘A full house at Wembley to watch the Euro women’s final.

“It’s really great to see the growth in the women’s game. Football is more than ever the global game.’

He provided a running commentary on the match on his feed, calling Ella Toone’s goal a ‘what a finish’, it was ‘beautifully done’.

After the historic victory, he tweeted: “The Lionesses just did it, and Kelly is the heroine of England, without exception.”

He added: Football is a simple game. 22 women chase a ball for 90 minutes and in the end England win. Congratulations. Fantastic.’

Gary Neville tweeted: ‘What the Lionesses have just done is amazing and so damn hard to do.

‘A seismic moment for Sport in this country! Well done to all of you’

Ex-England footballer Wayne Rooney supported the team on Twitter today, saying: ‘I wish the Lionesses the best of luck today.

“It’s been an incredible effort so far and there’s only one last game to go. Enjoy the opportunity. Come on England #Lionesses’

At about 6:50 pm, Lord Alan Sugar tweeted: ‘Come on ladies, you can do it, have your guts.’

The Lightning Seeds and David Baddiel, who co-wrote the famous footy anthem with Frank Skinner, both tweeted, “It’s coming home” after the Lionesses won the final.

The band tweeted: ‘What a win @Lionesses. It’s coming home!!’

Comedian David Baddiel simply tweeted “It’s…” during the match around 6:20 p.m.

An hour later at 7:20 pm he tweeted: “Coming…”

Less than 15 minutes later, the Lionesses won the final, and he completed the famous football phrase by tweeting, “Home.”

He added: ‘Basically, it’s coming home. A sentence I thought I would never write. I went. Thank you Lionesses.’

The Queen has also shown support for the Lionesses after their historic victory and says they will set an example for women and girls.

My heartfelt congratulations, and those from my family, go to all of you on winning the European Women’s Football Championship.

‘It is a major achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The championships and your achievements in them have been rightly commended.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so earned.

“You have all set an example that will inspire girls and women today and generations to come.

“I hope you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of today’s result.

Prince William tweeted his support for the Lionesses, saying: “Sensational. An incredible win @Lionesses and the entire nation couldn’t be more proud of you all.

‘Great to see history in the making at Wembley tonight, congratulations! W’

England players celebrate after their victory in the final of the Euro 2022 women’s football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium

Adele was also one of the famous faces to praise the Lionesses after their win.

The singing superstar shared a photo of the England women’s team celebrating their win on Instagram, describing the moment as a ‘game change’.

She wrote: ‘You did it!! It has come home!! Congratulations @leeuwinnen what a game changer!! So proud.’

The Spice Girls praised the Lionesses for their ‘girl power’ after their historic victory over Germany.

The classic British girl group again shared a photo of the England women’s football team on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations @Lionesses True GirlPower out there.”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said England had made ‘the whole nation proud’ after winning the Women’s European Championship.

He tweeted: ‘The @Leeuwinnen, you have inspired a generation of women and girls.

“My daughter and her friends have strong, successful role models in sports thanks to you.

“The whole nation is so proud.”

Lisa Riley, famous for playing Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale, tweeted: ‘Prince William hugs the players…..makes me cry!!!!

‘The true meaning of the word CHAMPION’

‘The whole country is behind you – you are an asset to #england and #football CONGRATULATIONS #Lionesses’