Harry Kane calls on England to ‘fight through a tough period’ after defeat in Italy

England captain Harry Kane has admitted his side have underperformed during their Nations League campaign.

The Three Lions were relegated to the second tier of the Nations League after failing to win any of their first five group games.

Gareth Southgate’s side were hugely disappointing as they lost 1-0 to Italy and have now gone five games without a win for the first time since 2014.

Harry Kane has urged England to battle through a tough spell after disappointing results

However, Kane believes England can bounce back when they take on Germany at Wembley on Monday.

Kane wrote on Instagram: ‘We know the results have not been what we wanted. As a group we know what we are getting into and we will fight through a tough period. A full house at Wembley against Germany will be a fantastic World Cup preparation.’

England coach Gareth Southgate has come under increased criticism following recent results

With the World Cup starting in November, the Germany game will be the final game before Southgate names his squad for the tournament.

After receiving widespread praise for reaching the final of Euro 2020, England have struggled since then and Southgate has been heavily criticized for his tactics.

Against Italy, England lacked e.g. a cutting edge and they will need to show significant signs of improvement if they are to cause Germany any problems.

There was much frustration for Kane and England as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy

Kane was unable to get on the scoresheet against Italy, but he is just three goals behind Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 goals for England and it is possible he could break the record in Qatar.

But as a unit it is clear that England need to play with more dynamism to get the most out of their creative players like Phil Foden.

At the World Cup, England will meet Iran, USA and Wales in the group stage.