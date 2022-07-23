WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Harry Kane brace helps Tottenham overcome early scare to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox

Sports
By Merry

Harry Kane helps Tottenham overcome early fears by beating Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox as the England striker builds an ominous form for Antonio Conte’s side ahead of the new Premier League season

  • Tottenham fell behind early after a goal from Antonio Colak
  • They regrouped in the second half to finish with an impressive 2-1 in
  • Harry Kane scored a brace and was assisted by Son Heung-min for his second
  • The England striker looks in excellent shape in the run-up to the new season

By Michael Rudling for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Tottenham took a 2-1 win in their preseason meeting with Rangers at Ibrox, but Antonio Conte’s men had hoped for a more convincing result.

An attack in the first half from Rangers’ new signing Antonio Colak gave the home side an early lead, which was wiped out after the break by a superb curling shot from Harry Kane.

Shortly afterwards, Kane completed his brace when he sent a cross from Son Heung-min into the net with a low shot into the penalty area.

More to follow.

Harry Kane's brace saw Tottenham beat Rangers 2-1 in their pre-season clash

Harry Kane’s brace saw Tottenham beat Rangers 2-1 in their pre-season clash

They had to overcome a terrifying fear after a goal from Antonio Colak . from Rangers

They had to overcome a terrifying fear after a goal from Antonio Colak . from Rangers

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Antonio Conte SLAMS Julian Nagelsmann…

Merry

Frenkie de Jong is not the only man who…

Merry

Brentford are HUMILIATED by Wolfsburg in…

Merry
1 of 3,740

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More