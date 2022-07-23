Harry Kane brace helps Tottenham overcome early scare to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox
Harry Kane helps Tottenham overcome early fears by beating Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox as the England striker builds an ominous form for Antonio Conte’s side ahead of the new Premier League season
- Tottenham fell behind early after a goal from Antonio Colak
- They regrouped in the second half to finish with an impressive 2-1 in
- Harry Kane scored a brace and was assisted by Son Heung-min for his second
- The England striker looks in excellent shape in the run-up to the new season
Tottenham took a 2-1 win in their preseason meeting with Rangers at Ibrox, but Antonio Conte’s men had hoped for a more convincing result.
An attack in the first half from Rangers’ new signing Antonio Colak gave the home side an early lead, which was wiped out after the break by a superb curling shot from Harry Kane.
Shortly afterwards, Kane completed his brace when he sent a cross from Son Heung-min into the net with a low shot into the penalty area.
More to follow.
Harry Kane’s brace saw Tottenham beat Rangers 2-1 in their pre-season clash
They had to overcome a terrifying fear after a goal from Antonio Colak . from Rangers