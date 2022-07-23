Harry Kane brace helps Tottenham overcome early scare to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox

Tottenham took a 2-1 win in their preseason meeting with Rangers at Ibrox, but Antonio Conte’s men had hoped for a more convincing result.

An attack in the first half from Rangers’ new signing Antonio Colak gave the home side an early lead, which was wiped out after the break by a superb curling shot from Harry Kane.

Shortly afterwards, Kane completed his brace when he sent a cross from Son Heung-min into the net with a low shot into the penalty area.

