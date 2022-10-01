Harry Kane becomes first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League
Harry Kane has become the leading goalscorer in all Premier League London derbies after overtaking Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
The England captain also became the first player to score 100 away goals in the league after scoring a penalty in the first half of the North London derby on Saturday.
The Spurs striker stepped up and pushed the ball past Aaron Ramsdale after Richarlison was knocked down in the penalty area.
Kane was equal on 43 London derby goals with Arsenal legend Henry, but has now overtaken the Frenchman with his goal in the Emirates.
He became the first player in league history to reach 100 away goals in the league, Wayne Rooney’s 94 being the closest to the challenge of the current England captain.
Kane now has an impressive 14 North London derby goals in 18 appearances during his time at Spurs – yet another record he claims.
