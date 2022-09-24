Harry Kane admits Erling Haaland has had an ‘incredible’ start to the season, with 11 goals so far

Harry Kane has hailed the ‘incredible’ impact Erling Haaland has made at Manchester City since joining them in the summer.

The Norwegian has been central to their performances so far this term, scoring 14 goals in 10 competitive appearances – and leads the Premier League’s golden boot race with 11 goals in seven City games, including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest .

Kane himself has also opened the new season strongly, but trails Haaland some way behind, scoring six goals in seven league games for Spurs so far this season – level with Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 29-year-old England captain mentioned Manchester City’s new boy while talking about his own strong domestic performances over the past two months.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, right, said Erling Haaland deserved the attention at Manchester City

Ahead of England’s game with Italy, Kane told reporters: ‘Especially in the Premier League when you come up against the best strikers, it pushes all the players around you to get better.

‘Everyone is talking about Haaland because he has had an incredible start to the season, so rightfully so. As you know me, I don’t focus on too many other people, I focus on myself and what I can do.

‘We’ve had a good start to the season with Spurs, we’ve probably not played our best football but it’s a good sign to be where we know we can improve. And it’s probably one of the best starts I’ve had in the Premier League.’

Kane hailed Haaland’s ‘incredible start to the season’ after signing for champions Man City

Kane looked close to securing a move to Manchester City last summer, but it eventually fell through and the forward stayed at Spurs.

Former Borussia Dortmund player Haaland moved to the Etihad this summer instead after Manchester City activated his £50million release clause.

City and Spurs were due to meet in Manchester on September 10, but the first league meeting between Kane and Haaland will have to wait after it was postponed following the death of Her Majesty the Queen two days earlier.