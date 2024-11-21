Harry Garside’s ex Ash Ruscoe makes a savage one-word statement after she was charged with assaulting and stalking the Olympic boxer

Harry Garside’s ex Ash Ruscoe has made a very revealing comment about men on her dating profile as she faces charges of assaulting and harassing the Olympic boxing star.

Ruscoe pleaded not guilty to common assault, harassment or intimidation and two counts of distributing intimate images of Garside after his arrest in the upscale Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill on June 12 last year.

That followed Garside being arrested at Sydney Airport when he returned to Australia after filming I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on May 2 of last year and was charged with common assault related to domestic violence.

Garside vehemently denied any wrongdoing and both the common assault charge and an application for a restrained violence order were withdrawn.

With their 18-month relationship completely over, Ruscoe is now on the dating app Hinge, and a comment on his profile seems very telling in the context of his legal battle over the boxer.

The wellness guru and boxing instructor answered a series of pre-set questions and statements to create her profile, including ‘I want someone who’ and ‘The only thing I’d like to know about you is’.

Garside and Ruscoe (pictured together) dated for 18 months before their relationship ended with two legal battles.

Wellbeing guru Ruscoe (pictured with Garside) has pleaded not guilty to charges including common assault and harassment.

Ruscoe’s profile on the dating app Hinge features a one-word statement that takes on additional meaning in the context of the bitter end of her romance with the boxer.

In response to “Change your mind,” Ruscoe simply replied: “Men.”

It comes after she also appeared to refer to Garside, who made headlines when she wore nail polish on her way to winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, in a recent Instagram post with the words: “Ask your “boyfriend who breaks gender norms by cleaning when going to the bathroom and cooking instead of wearing nail polish.”

Ruscoe was excused from attending Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court in July this year, while Garside was in Paris preparing for the Olympics, and was instead photographed sunbathing on the Greek island of Mykonos.

A video he posted on Instagram was accompanied by the description: “I imagine this is what the sky looks like.”

Another image showing a chef preparing a crustacean dish read: “Get a man to treat you so carefully.”

Garside gave permission through his legal team to be identified as the subject of the images Ruscoe allegedly distributed.

The assault charge against Ruscoe relates to the same alleged March 1 altercation for which Garside was charged and acquitted.

When the matter came before the court last August, Ruscoe’s prominent lawyer, Bryan Wrench, addressed the allegations about the intimate images.

The boxing instructor appears on holiday in the Greek islands earlier this year after being excused from attending a court hearing in Sydney into the charges against her.

Wrench said his client had shown a photograph in her Garside living room posing in a purple wig he had given her.

The photograph had been seen by so many visitors to Ruscoe’s home that it could not be considered an intimate image and witnesses would attest to this, Wrench said.

In another court appearance, Wrench told a magistrate he was surprised his client had been charged with assault.

Earlier this month, Garside went public with his new romance at the Melbourne Cup.

In August, Garside revealed she had met someone new and fallen in love, but didn’t discover his identity until she had an exclusive chat with Daily Mail Australia about the race that stops a nation.

Her new love, Sonny, 21, works in public relations and said she met the boxer at a New Year’s Eve party.

“And I asked her out on a date two weeks later,” Garside added.

The 27-year-old was devastated when his Paris Games campaign ended with defeat in his first fight, but he said that has not deterred him from returning to the ring.

“I think I will definitely continue boxing. I still have the fire in my belly, but I don’t have anything guaranteed until next year,” he said.