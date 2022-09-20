Harry ‘firmly squeezed’ Meghan’s hand at the Queen’s funeral to ‘ensure she felt comfortable’ 

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle’s hand a ‘firm squeeze’ as the pair left Westminster Abbey after the Queen’s state funeral yesterday, another funeral-goer has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in the US after stepping down from royal duties last year, are believed to be in Windsor today following the extraordinary funeral and burial of the late monarch yesterday.

And now a fellow mourner who attended the event has opened up about the couple’s behavior at the event.

According to funeral guest and lawyer Pranav Bhanot, he noticed “how supportive Harry was of Meghan,” he said People: ‘As they went their separate ways after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze on the hand. I felt he wanted to make sure she felt comfortable.’

The couple, who became known for their constant hand-holding during their time as working royals, appeared keen to comfort each other after the service and were photographed with folded hands as they joined together.

Prince Harry, 38, gave Meghan Markle’s hand a “firm squeeze” as the pair left Westminster Abbey after the Queen’s state funeral yesterday, another funeral-goer has revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 40, who currently live in the US after stepping down from royal duties last year, are believed to be in Windsor today following the extraordinary funeral and burial of the late monarch yesterday

Elsewhere, Pravnav said the duke offered the duchess “reassurance” when they walked together before going in different directions.

The affectionate gesture is just the latest in a long line of public displays of affection between Harry, 37, and Meghan since they first went public with their relationship in 2017.

Pictured together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, the couple in the early stages of their courtship leaned into each other and beamed with joy.

In a now-famous photo, Harry leaned into Meghan’s ear to whisper something, while Meghan crossed her legs and leaned forward, clearly listening to what the prince was saying.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex appeared deeply emotional as they left after the long and difficult day of the Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the pallbearer party with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it is taken from Westminster Abbey

An emotional Meghan Markle joined other senior members of the Royal Family at St George’s Chapel today as she arrived for the Queen’s Committal Service this afternoon

During the state funeral in London this afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex wept openly, brushing tears away from her cheeks (pictured)

The Duchess has been pictured dozens of times placing her hands on Harry’s back, while Harry is a fan of pinning Meghan’s hair and gently caressing her ponytail.

At the start of the day, members of the royal family – including Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven – and thousands of world leaders and foreign dignitaries gathered at Westminster Abbey for the late monarch’s funeral.

Harry, who is grieving his beloved grandmother, was visibly emotional during the procession and inside the church, as was his wife the Duchess of Sussex, who was seen wiping away tears at the ceremony.

Meghan leaves the funeral in a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Meghan walked down the nave of Westminster Abbey during a royal procession behind the Queen’s coffin this morning

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, entered the historic church in a somber procession behind the Queen’s coffin. In front of her were Kate, the two eldest Cambridge children, and Prince Edward and his wife, the Duchess of Wessex

Meanwhile, the royal mum-of-two wore her black gloves as she arrived at the service earlier this morning

Later, the Duke was seen walking solemnly on the grass outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor ahead of the Queen’s committal service, talking to his aunt Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

At the service, Her Majesty was laid to rest with Prince Philip alongside her husband, father, mother and sister as her 70-year reign ended with the removal of her crown, orb and scepter from her coffin.

Her eldest son and the new monarch, King Charles III, looked deeply moved as his mother’s remains descended on a day when he appeared on a number of occasions in tears as he said goodbye to his mother, Britain’s 12th monarch, to be buried at Windsor.

Last night, Prince Harry was seen puffing his cheeks as he got into a car with his wife, Meghan, after an emotional day when the Queen was finally laid to rest with her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk outside Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle cut a solemn figure as she arrived for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey today with her husband Prince Harry

The Duke and other royals, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, were pictured leaving St. George’s Chapel in Windsor yesterday afternoon after a moving service for the late monarch.

In what were the longest days for the royal family, the Queen’s relatives returned to Windsor Castle to rest before returning to St. George’s Chapel for a private funeral service later that evening.

There they witnessed her majesty being laid to rest with the Duke of Edinburgh in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

It was one of the only parts of yesterday not to be televised, with billions of people around the world believed to have watched part of the processions and services in honor of Her Majesty.

A smaller, more private funeral took place on Monday evening, finally giving the Queen’s family the chance to pay their respects and mourn her passing from the public eye.

Royal reporter Neil Sean claimed Meghan has requested a ‘one-to-one’ meeting with King Charles to heal rifts before traveling to California with Harry after the Queen’s funeral.

Neil said he had heard from a ‘very good source’ that the American actress had sent a letter requesting a private conversation with the king.

Sean claimed Meghan wants to ‘clear the air’ amid reports the couple will fly back to the US as soon as they can to see their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.