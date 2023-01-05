Harry claims Charles joked ‘Who is your real father?’ amid Diana rumors

Prince Harry uses his memoir to discuss his mother Diana’s affair with Major James Hewitt, claiming that his father Charles joked, “Who knows if I’m even your real father” after meeting a mentally ill man who claimed he was the real Prince of Wales.

In Spare, accidentally released today in Spain, the Duke of Sussex says Charles “liked to tell anecdotes” and that “one of his best” was a story about a visit to a mental institution where he met a man who claimed to be the Prince of Wales.

According to the Duke’s recount of the story, Charles wagged his finger at the patient and said, “Let’s see, you can’t be the Prince of Wales, I’m the Prince of Wales,” after which the man “responded with the same gesture. ‘.

Harry writes that his father liked to end his stories with a “philosophical flash,” and in this case wondered if anyone could be sure they weren’t “living in a fantasy” themselves.

According to the duke’s retelling, Charles then joked, “Who knows if I’m even your real father?” Perhaps your father really is in Broadmoor, my dear son!’ Harry wrote that the joke was “bad in taste” given the rumor circulating at the time that his real father was James Hewitt.

Harry says Charles “liked to tell anecdotes” and that “one of his best” was a story about a visit to a mental institution where he met a man claiming to be the Prince of Wales

Cavalry officer James Hewitt had a five-year affair with Princess Diana from 1986 to 1991

Mr Hewitt had a five-year affair with Princess Diana when he was a junior officer of the Household Cavalry, from 1986 to 1991.

This was confirmed by the Princess of Wales during the now infamous Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir.

Harry’s resemblance to the army officer led to claims that he was a product of the affair.

In his memoirs, the prince says the rumors continued, even though “my mother had not met Major Hewitt until long after I was born.”

He adds that if Charles thought anything about Major Hewitt, he “kept it to himself.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, Harry claimed that he and William “begged” Charles not to marry Camilla after Princess Diana’s death, fearing she would be their “wicked stepmother.”

The duke claims that he and his brother wouldn’t get in the way of the relationship between the then Prince of Wales, but asked him not to walk down the aisle a second time, calling Camilla the “other woman.”

Charles had tried to “win over the kids” before asking the public to accept Camilla, the book claims.

Hewitt had a five-year affair with Princess Diana, which ended in 1991

Harry claims her first meeting was like an “injection,” writing, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Harry also uses the book to accuse his older brother of being the aggressor during Megxit, claiming that their relationship has become so strained and damaged that the Prince of Wales would only anger him.

The Duke reveals that hours after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, he had a secret meeting with William and Charles – close to the graves of King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson – but said his father and brother would not listen to him, claiming unable to understand why he had emigrated.

In Spain, Spare is called ‘En La Sombra’, which translates as ‘In the shadows’, and begins with the command: ‘For Meg, Archie and Lili… and of course my mother’.

The book isn’t due out in the UK until Tuesday morning, but several excerpts have been leaked to the press.