Harry Brook: “If it is there to drive, then drive. And if it is there to be cut, then cut it.”

After scoring 506 for four on the opening day of the first test at Rawalpindi, Ben Stokes had one final word for his accusations ahead of day two. “We broke some records yesterday, let’s try to break some more today.” Harry Brook took those words to heart.

In a remarkable morning session in which England added 151 extra runs to finish their first innings at 657, Brook hit 54 from 35 balls to finish on 153 from 116 in just his second Test innings. With it came the feat of scoring 150 faster than any other Englishman, crushing (with 20 balls) the mark of 135 set by Stokes in a similar strike against South Africa in Cape Town seven years ago. He is fourth fastest to 150 overall, with Brook’s head coach Brendon McCullum still ahead with a 103-ball effort against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Coincidentally, it was on the way past his captain that Brook broke a record himself, one that had not stood for more than 24 hours. After batting six fours in a row on Saud Shakeel to become the first Englishman to achieve the feat in a single Test over, he went three better on Friday with 27 legsspinner Zahid Mahmood. This contained four fours and a six, batted effortlessly across the ground, and it could have been as high as 30, had he secured the final roll, instead of a swipe for three down to a fine leg.

“With the number of runs we had on the board, we had the freedom to go out and play as we pleased,” Brook explained, wide-eyed like a child telling him he’d be left home alone with a filled drinks cabinet. “I wouldn’t say I was reckless until I got out, but no, I took the positive option and played my shots.”

It hasn’t been a bad few weeks for Brook, who won the T20 World Cup with England before enjoying two weeks at home to move into a new home before moving here. And just as he has shown in various formats, there was no discernible change in how he went into either day, apart from an anticipated liberation that his first Test century was now under his belt, by the time he walked back to the field on Friday morning middle, resume at 101 not out.

As always with Brook, it was a no-nonsense approach rooted in sensitivity. In discussing his 27 overflow, he was as level-headed as you’d expect from a Yorkshireman, especially when you compare it to Thursday’s 24.

“That first set he bowled six bad balls and I just put them away, the second set he clearly got around the wicket. I felt like going backwards was a pretty free option so I took it on the first ball and then had to change, and then it got later in the over and I got closer to the record, so my eyes lit up then.

What stood out was how the audience seemed to feel the most about Brook. That he is captivating to watch is one thing, but there was a sense that this local Pindi crowd was in love with someone they would somehow consider one of their own. He enjoyed a fruitful spell with Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League – 264 runs at 52.80, including a top score of 102 not out – and wowed all onlookers during England’s T20 series in the country a few months ago.

“Of course I have already gained quite a bit of experience [in Pakistan] but I’ve never played here – so to come here and the pitch is very similar to the other grounds is quite nice.

“I feel like it’s true, so you can play it as it really comes down to it, if it’s there to ride, ride and if it’s there to cut, cut it.”

As to how he expects England to take 20 wickets from this surface, he was tight-lipped.

“I can’t tell you, we still have three days to play!” he joked when pressed for some tactics. “We went through a few plans there, probably we’ll stick to straight bowling. It’s going to get lower, I think, and it’s going to go underground.