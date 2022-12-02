Harry Brook 153 leads England in a mammoth total at Rawalpindi

Lunch Pakistan 17 for 0 (Imam 11*, Shafique 6*) track England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) through 640

While Pakistan made some gains on the second morning, it didn’t come without England getting further hurt as newcomer Harry Brook topped a towering scorecard.

England’s record-breaking innings came to an end on 657 with Brook leading the four centurions, after resuming on 101 and working his way to 153 in another stunning display from the visiting side who have taken this game to date has dominated. At lunch, Pakistan was 17 with no loss in reply.

The hosts managed to take the remaining six wickets before lunch, but not before England added a further 151 runs, having already collected 506 for 4, the most runs ever scored on the opening day of a Test match.

Ben Stokes, who had taken England past that milestone with a brutal six over long-on from Mohammad Ali in last light on Thursday, unleashed another back over the head of bowler Naseem Shah from the second ball on Friday en route to 41 from 18 deliveries. He was out four balls later when Naseem slackened the pace and took out the top of the center stump.

Naseem’s fellow fast, Haris Rauf, sat in the locker room with his right quad wrapped in an ice pack after rolling over the ball during fielding the previous day. Meanwhile, legsspinner Zahid Mahmood was suffering from considerable pain of a different kind, his four wickets coming at an eye-watering cost of 235 runs in 33 overs – the most expensive analysis by a Test debutant.

Will Jacks, the other England debutant and last-minute substitute for Ben Foakes who failed to recover in time from the illness fever that swept through the touring camp on the night of the match, missed Naseem’s yorker at first ball which he encountered and was hit on the trail. But Pakistan’s assessment for lbw failed when it was found that the ball went past the leg side.

Brook took on Zahid in a remarkable over for 27 points. While just playing his second Test, Brook swept Zahid in reverse for six over extra cover, swept the next ball well for four and reversed again for another four. He wasn’t finished either, as he hammered the fourth ball through for four and lofted the next ball back to the ground for six. Brook tried to go big one more time on the last ball and as he made a wrong choice and sent a bounced ball over his own head, the ball trickled away for another three runs to compound Zahid’s woe.

Two fours in three balls from Naseem’s next over, whose second split keeper and first slip for four brought Brook’s 150 up, though he lifted an attempted sweep next ball to Saud Shakeel on deep square leg to be out for 153 from just 116 balls.

Ollie Robinson took England past 600 with a six off Zahid on the ground before Jacks singled out Naseem at midwicket over Mohammad Ali after a 30-run cameo.