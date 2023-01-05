Harry bent down to reveal a private comment from Charles at Philip’s funeral, says REBECCA ENGLISH

Prince Harry promised his long-awaited memoir would be one of “raw, unflinching honesty.”

Raw and fearless it certainly proves, according to a leaked copy seen by The Guardianwho published some of the most explosive excerpts this morning.

In it, Harry accuses his estranged brother of physically assaulting him during a particularly heated argument at his home in Nottingham Cottage, after William called his wife Meghan “rude and abrasive”.

He also recalls how their desperate father begged for peace between his warring sons at Prince Philip’s funeral.

In a leaked excerpt from his long-awaited autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry talks about meeting his father and brother after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

It’s worth letting the fact that Harry stoop to recounting a private comment allegedly said by a grieving King Charles at his own father’s funeral sink in a bit.

The Guardian also teasingly states that “Harry is relentless in his tales of intensely private scenes and conversations,” in a clear bid to ramp up publicity ahead of Tuesday’s official release.

So it’s clear that this will be a book chock-full of revelations designed to both embarrass and humiliate the Royal Family, ensuring it skyrockets the bestseller lists and fills the pockets of the Sussexes with gain.

That it was leaked to a left-wing anti-monarchist newspaper will be of interest to many, given Harry and Meghan’s outspoken antipathy to the popular press and their sanctimonious declaration that those who speak and act for them will never again resort to anonymous or underhanded briefings.

That said, the reporter involved, Martin Pengelly, has built a remarkable career obtaining contraband of the most sought-after books in the US.

However, the result is the same.

And it is very difficult to see how the relationships between the protagonists in this deeply painful drama can be repaired after this.

Harry seems determined to take self-righteous public revenge against his family for any perceived trifle in his life and nothing less than an Oprah-filmed truth and reconciliation commission will satisfy him.

Sure, this may close the cracks in the short term, but it clearly won’t do anything to mend the painfully sad personal implosion at the heart of it all.

The cover of Spare, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated autobiography

The question that remains for me, however, is that of fairness – something Harry clearly handles well.

According to The Guardian, the physical altercation between Harry and William took place after “insults were exchanged.”

Were these from Harry? If so, which were they?

Because while it’s clear that the entire Harry and Meghan saga has been mishandled from time to time by Buckingham Palace, there has so far been little honest accountability from the Sussexes for the mistakes they’ve made along the way.

Another excerpt leaked to Page Six in New York tries to get William and Kate involved in Harry’s 2005 Nazi costume drama, claiming they approved of his choice of clothes and found it hilarious.

While it’s certainly plausible, at the time, Harry was a 20-year-old man who had been given a gun and was training in Sandhurst to fight for his country.

Shouldn’t he be responsible for his own actions? This strikes me as nothing short of resentment.

In recent weeks I have heard from several of the Prince’s former friends who are all aghast at his performance and amazed at how unrecognizable he is now.

People grow up, they develop. That is understandable.

It would be completely wrong to say that the man known for his daring smarties and far from politically correct behavior cannot change.

(And for the record, I was on the receiving end of it once or twice, but wasn’t remotely offended and, unlike Harry, I feel that anything said to me in a personal capacity is so must stay).

But to some of those I’ve spoken to, Harry’s lack of genuine self-reflection and decision to give his family nuclear weapons for money smacks of the sheer hypocrisy and dishonesty he claims to abhor.